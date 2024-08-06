Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

At approximately 3:55 p.m. today, Evanston Police Department responded to two shooting scenes — one in the 1700 block of Dempster Street and the other in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue.

EPD posted on X that the scenes are both clear but through traffic at the locations are closed.

It also stated that it is “unknown at this time if these two incidents are related,” according to the X post.

There was a separate shooting Monday night also in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue, making this the third shooting in 24 hours in the city.

The Evanston Police Department first responded to a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dempster Street on Monday.

Two men who had been shot were found by EPD and then transported to the hospital by the Evanston Fire Department. Both men are in stable condition as of now, according to an EPD Monday night post on X.

EPD also stated the shooter of this incident has not been identified and asks that the public has information to contact EPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

X : @Shannonmtyler