Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Hippo Campus emerges with new sound, treats fans to unreleased music from upcoming album
August 6, 2024
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
August 6, 2024
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
August 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
624 Views
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
Shannon Tyler August 6, 2024
2
598 Views
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • August 1, 2024
3
102 Views
Daily Mini Crossword, August 5, 2024
Lizzie Ferrazza, Summer Games Editor • August 5, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
Advertisement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room

June 4, 2024

Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics

Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days

July 25, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

June 27, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment

July 19, 2024

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

July 16, 2024

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

August 6, 2024

City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045

August 2, 2024

Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night

July 22, 2024

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

Evanston+Police+Department+squad+cars.
Daily file photo by Daniel Tian
Evanston Police Department officers responded to two separate shootings in the 1700 block of Dempster Street and an additional shooting in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue
Shannon Tyler
August 6, 2024

At approximately 3:55 p.m. today, Evanston Police Department responded to two shooting scenes — one in the 1700 block of Dempster Street and the other in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue. 

EPD posted on X that the scenes are both clear but through traffic at the locations are closed. 

It also stated that it is “unknown at this time if these two incidents are related,” according to the X post. 

There was a separate shooting Monday night also in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue, making this the third shooting in 24 hours in the city. 

The Evanston Police Department first responded to a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dempster Street on Monday. 

Two men who had been shot were found by EPD and then transported to the hospital by the Evanston Fire Department. Both men are in stable condition as of now, according to an EPD Monday night post on X. 

EPD also stated the shooter of this incident has not been identified and asks that the public has information to contact EPD. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

X : @Shannonmtyler

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) supports increasing the walkability of Evanston as a part of Envision Evanston 2045.
City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045
Summer Sounds helps fulfill the Evanston Thrives Retail District Action Plan goals.
Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night
The groundbreaking gave community members integral to the 5th Ward School, now Foster School, the chance to “break ground,” fitted with hard hats and shovels.
Fifth ward school to be named “Foster School” at groundbreaking, decades in the making
Players from opposing teams embrace following a game at the 10th annual Unity Soccer Festival Saturday morning.
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Preview of what is happening in Chicagoland this week.
The Week Ahead, July 15-21: Concerts, Movies and Celebrations in Chicagoland
A man in a suit looks through his glasses and speaks into a microphone at the City Council dais.
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
More in Latest Stories
Midfielder Maddie Zimmer dribbles the ball in a regular season game against Penn State in 2022.
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
Lollapalooza announced on Wednesday that Alternative singer Dominic Fike, who headlined Dillo Day 2022, will no longer perform at the festival due to health reasons.
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning will be a key returner for new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan to lean on this season.
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
The expansion eligibility would include families with children who are entering third grade, which would make approximately 99 to 108 new families eligible.
City Council expands guaranteed income program, exempts athletic fields from leaf blower ordinance
More in Top Stories
A body was found two miles off of Dempster Street Beach on Saturday morning. (Daily file photo by Shun Graves)
Body recovered in Lake Michigan, EPD examining identity of body
Parade participants from Evanston Latinos hold a sign to celebrate the celebration’s “Seeds of Change” theme.
Evanston's 'Seeds of Change' theme inspires unity at Fourth of July parade
Pritzker School of Law. The lawsuit comes just over a year after the Supreme Court ended the use of affirmative action in the college admission process.
Lawsuit against Pritzker School of Law alleges its hiring process discriminates against white men
The shore of Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in the background.
Evanston Fire concludes recovery search and rescue efforts for missing swimmer after 'exhausting' all resources
Green field with purple and white paint with white roof above
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
A person raises their hand while talking at a dais.
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in