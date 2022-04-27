Arson incident prompts Evanston Police Department to seek help from community

The Evanston Police Department is seeking information about an April 19 arson that damaged three cars.

After two cars were lit on fire and a third sustained heat damage in a Sherman Avenue alley the night of April 19, Evanston Police Department released video footage of the arson. The office is currently soliciting help from the public in finding the individual responsible, according to a Wednesday news release.

As seen in the footage, an unidentified individual poured a liquid on the vehicles. They then lit the cars on fire and fled on foot. EPD released a photo of the subject, where the individual is shown wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

No one is known to have been injured during the incident, according to EPD.

Firefighters from Evanston Fire Department extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed the fronts of a Nissan and a Toyota, according to the release. The third vehicle, a Honda, sustained some heat damage, the release said.

In the release, EPD encouraged residents to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau with any pertinent information.

