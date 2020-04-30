Blotter: Man arrested for arson

A 40-year-old Evanston man was arrested Thursday afternoon for arson.

The man set fire to a vehicle parked in front of 613 Case Place on Monday at 2 p.m. Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said the vehicle was a white 2015 Kia.

The man does not yet have a court date.

Skylights damaged at Oak Avenue property

Twenty-two skylights were found damaged at a property in the 1400 block of Oak Ave. on Tuesday.

The incident was reported by the building’s property manager at 8:50 a.m., Henry said, and the manager was unsure of the method used to break them.

EPD does not have any suspects for the case.

