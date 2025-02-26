Evanston crime is down after post-pandemic public safety efforts

The Evanston Police Department was under strain in 2021. The division saw numerous chief changes and resignations, facing 27 vacancies in early 2022.

Yet, as the U.S. enters the post-pandemic era, Evanston crime has decreased amid a national trend of declining offenses.

Group A offenses, which include property and violent crimes, diminished in the city by 6.61% in 2024, driven by a 10.34% reduction in crimes against property. As of Friday, year-to-date crime is also down, including nearly 37.5% and 37.3% decreases in crimes against society and crimes against persons, respectively, according to EPD’s Transparency Hub.

On a larger scale, a January report by the Council on Criminal Justice found that in 2024, most crime types in nationwide sample cities returned to 2019 levels. The analysis also noted that the numbers should be considered “preliminary” because of the lack of national-level data.

An expert and a police spokesperson said the city has followed national movements. Meanwhile, EPD and the city have implemented and continued various measures designed to tackle crime and reform.

Northwestern Sociology Prof. Andrew Papachristos, director for the Institute for Policy Research, said the city’s reparation payments, guaranteed income and Crisis Alternative Response Evanston procedures could have contributed to the increase in public safety.

EPD has also continued gun buyback programs and filled staffing vacancies, according to EPD Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

“When we look at the strides Evanston is making, it’s following the national trend, yes, but it’s putting a lot of things in place that could have a short-term and a mid-term impact,” Papachristos said.

The CARE program launched in July 2024. The team — housed outside of EPD — offers non-police responses to low-risk calls. The city website says the initiative’s efforts allow EPD to focus on criminal matters and “proactive community safety measures.”

“Evanston is not unique, but I think these new sorts of programs are great and have a lot of potential,” Papachristos said.

Glew said the police department and CARE communicate well. He added he thinks the city has taken a practical approach to implementing the initiative, allowing for their coexistence instead of an “either-or” system.

Glew said a community responder model allows for more comprehensive mental health emergency responses. He said the EPD previously would only be able to arrest or require people to be evaluated in a mental health facility, but CARE offers options for post-contact care.

“Bringing alongside the community responder model is huge,” Glew said. “Now you might have people that you know have time to build relationships with people, mental health crises and get diverted into programs that are also going to benefit them.”

Biss said that while CARE sits outside of EPD, police officers understand how to reach its members if a situation requires it and vice versa. He also lauded Jeron Dorsey, who manages its team.

“Having that diversity of skills, cultures, specializations is really what positions us to be able to confront the broad swath of challenges that exist in this community,” Biss said.

The post-pandemic crime spike recovery occurred under Police Chief Schenita Stewart, who assumed the role in October 2022.

Glew said Stewart prioritizes officer wellness, and compensation has increased under her leadership. He added that there are opportunities for career development and that the chief is responsive to officer wellness needs.

Biss said every time he speaks with Stewart, she highlights police department members’ accomplishments.

“Chief Stewart is a star,” Biss said. “She’s extraordinary. We’re so lucky to have her. She’s a great leader for a department, and she’s done a lot to improve morale in the department. The way she does that is by shining a light on the great work that the team does.”

At a September 2023 council meeting, Stewart discussed staffing vacancies, which she noted happened nationwide in the year. Glew said that, as of Feb. 17, EPD had 12 sworn vacancies, but he stated that they had “a number of people in the academy.”

Overall, Glew said there are about 20 officers fewer than desired patrolling the streets due to the vacancies.

“The chief has made it a priority that we have appropriate staffing numbers,” Glew said. “Having enough officers to provide the wider range of police services that we do is important, and that would definitely have a positive effect on the quality of life in Evanston.”

Dating to before Stewart’s tenure, the city has also periodically hosted gun buyback events, starting over a decade ago.

Glew said buybacks allow people to get rid of firearms safely. Papachristos echoed his sentiment, saying these events alone don’t prevent violence. However, they are a method to remove undesired firearms, potentially preventing suicides and injuries.

“It’s a great way to get unwanted guns out of people’s homes,” Papachristos said. “One of the things we forget about guns because it seems so obvious is they’re durable. So, when you don’t want them, what do you do with them? You can’t throw them out.”

Ultimately, crime is trending downward, but Biss said he wants those numbers to continue shrinking as the city and EPD implement measures to combat it. Glew also said he wants crime to keep declining as CARE evolves and EPD further fills its staffing gaps.

A notable incident occurred Feb. 10, when EPD said officers arrested a Chicago man after finding a loaded Taurus 9-millimeter handgun in his jacket pocket. Police said they stopped him in an alley behind the 800 block of Mulford Street after he was “acting suspiciously” and changed walking routes when he saw a police vehicle.

Later, Jones disclosed he knew his Firearm Owners Identification card was revoked, meaning he could not lawfully possess a firearm. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, authorities said.

There were also three shootings in 24 hours during August 2024, in which multiple people sustained gunshot wounds. Biss said those crimes were “solved quickly” despite their

“terrifying” nature thanks to solid police work and community assistance, noting the importance of both factors.

“Any amount of crime is too much, but I’m really pleased with the trajectory that we’re on,” Biss said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

Related Stories:

— CARE provides non-police responses for low-risk 911 calls, largely covering wellness checks

— Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

— As Evanston marks 10 years of gun buyback, some say further change is necessary