Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Reel Thoughts: ‘Yellowjackets’ serves up chaos and starves for answers in Season 3

Illustration by Siri Reddy
“Yellowjackets” Season 3 episodes release Fridays on Paramount+.
Dalton Hanna, Assistant A&E Editor
March 6, 2025

This article contains spoilers.

“Yellowjackets” is back after an almost three-year hiatus for its highly anticipated third season, with new episodes dropping every Friday on Paramount+. The stranded soccer team turned wilderness survivors — and their older, traumatized counterparts — return for another gripping chapter, diving deeper into their twisted past and the chaos of their present. 

The third season delivers shocking jump scares, psychological torment and a push to the boundaries of sanity, proving that this series still has plenty of bite.

The season opens in the aftermath of the chaotic end to the second season. In the wilderness timeline, the girls are thriving after a difficult winter. They’ve built shelters after the cabin burned down, and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) is leading the group. In the present, the remaining Yellowjackets mourn Natalie’s death and try to return to normalcy despite the lingering feeling that the wilderness is still after them.

In the episodes released thus far, the show has pushed the limits of realism further than ever. In Episode 3, viewers are shown three different dream sequences belonging to Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Akilah (Nia Sondaya) and Van (Liv Hewson) after they’re poisoned by a mysterious gas in a cave they’re lost in. 

The dreams are frightening, as each girl slowly faces death by drowning, burning, bleeding from the throat or being swallowed by the earth. The dreams are also unusual, featuring wacky elements like a talking llama or a slap bracelet that deeply cuts the girls, which leaves their meaning up to the audience’s interpretation. 

This season delves even deeper into the characters’ identities and how their personalities evolve while in the wilderness. Shauna, the series’ central character, is so far a major focus of the third season, with flashbacks revealing significant information about her. Notably, the show finally confirms Shauna’s sexuality in a climactic moment. After a heated argument with Melissa (Jenna Burgess), the tension unexpectedly escalates into a passionate kiss.

This does not come as a shock to fans, who have speculated this aspect of Shauna’s identity since the early episodes of the first season, in which Shauna has a jealous and seemingly homoerotic friendship with her best friend, Jackie (Ella Purnell). 

Despite the new romance and classic thrills of each episode, I have felt lingering annoyance with this season, particularly in the present-day storyline. It feels as though many plot holes are being dug deeper. It’s hard to keep up with numerous lingering questions from each episode. With many still unresolved, I’m impatient for answers.

At points, the show also becomes too far-fetched. As much as I’m hooked to the spiritual, supernatural elements of the wilderness, it has all become a little too impossible. The season introduces a wind that makes a piercing noise and leaves those in the wilderness utterly shaken. Instead of adding to the show’s thrill, these wind sequences just lead me to believe all the characters have truly gone insane.

While I adore some of the bold, cinematic choices that the season has made so far, as the episodes progress, I hope the show solves some of its core mysteries that have been throughlines each season. Five years later, I’m a little tired of unfinished present-day stalker plotlines and the mystery of the identity of the girl killed in a pit and eaten at the beginning of the series’ pilot. 

Yet, I still have hope for “Yellowjackets.” I’ve fallen in love with these characters and their dynamics, and each weekly episode has filled my winter with something to look forward to. Despite its flaws, the third season continues to deliver gripping drama, heightened tension and just enough intrigue to keep me coming back for more.

Email: [email protected]

X: @DaltonHanna06

Related Stories:

Q&A: ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Companion’ actress Sophie Thatcher talks Evanston upbringing, career

Reel Thoughts: Timothée Chalamet electrifies as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’

Reel Thoughts: ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is a triumphant final page to a hilariously chaotic diary

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Five Oscars awards against a pink background and text reading “Oscars.”
2025 Oscars Reaction: A win for ‘Anora’ is a win for movies
A chain is attached to a person’s back while other people put their hands on the person’s back.
Q&A: Senior Misty Roe’s debut album ‘Take My Body as Your Own,’ explores self-control and healing through music
A sign reading, “The 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows of ‘Assassins’ have been canceled,” stands in front of an auditorium’s closed doors.
Student body weighs impact to Black community, controversy over racial slur as Lovers & Madmen cancels final ‘Assassins’ shows
Person dances in the dim lighting in front of a robot.
SLIPPAGE lab explores expression through dance, aesthetic abstraction
Girl screams into a microphone.
Static Transmission takes top honors as Songwriters Association at Northwestern hosts third Battle of the Bands
Actors wearing blue jackets talk and face each other.
Mee-Ow Show kills with ‘Knives Mee-Owt’
More in Latest Stories
ASG allocated $11,000 to new student organizations at Wednesday’s Funding Senate.
New student organizations receive $11,000 in funding from ASG Senate
Edison Elementary School student Zora Schaffer and her mother, Kate Schaffer, read the picture book “Dragons Love Tacos” to Kentucky Fried Chicken, a cat at Paws and Claws Cat Rescue.
Evanston Public Library hosts ‘Read to Cats’ event at Paws and Claws Cat Rescue
Northwestern announced it will cancel its Metra Train Station Shuttle — which connects its Chicago campus and partners to Metra stations — March 28.
NU’s downtown Metra shuttle riders react to discontinuation of service
Communal Shower Thoughts: An Uber love story
Communal Shower Thoughts: An Uber love story
Walsh: Thanks, Mr. Trump. I won’t be graduating from Northwestern
Walsh: Thanks, Mr. Trump. I won’t be graduating from Northwestern
Now-senior Lauryn Nguyen holds a follow-through after a swing.
Women’s Golf: Nguyen finishes eighth among stacked field at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
More in Television and Film
A white woman portraying Bridget Jones appears in front of a purple background alongside a collage of scenes from her eponymous film series.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is a triumphant final page to a hilariously chaotic diary
A man stands in front of a yellow background with text in the forefront reading “Mickey 17.”
Reel Thoughts: Though humorous, ‘Mickey 17’ falls victim to convoluted narrative
Cut-outs of Sophie Thatcher in front of a blurred background
Q&A: ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Companion’ actress Sophie Thatcher talks Evanston upbringing, career
English Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams sings alongside 2 CGI renditions of himself as a monkey in “Better Man”
Reel Thoughts: Robbie Williams is not the victim in ‘Better Man’
NU freshman Sarah Bock has burst onto the scene in season two of Apple TV’s Severance, appearing as the mysterious Ms. Huang.
NU freshman Sarah Bock dazzles in Season 2 of Apple TV’s ‘Severance’
Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan is cut out next to large text reading “A Complete Unknown.”
Reel Thoughts: Timothée Chalamet electrifies as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’