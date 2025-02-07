Q&A: ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Companion’ actress Sophie Thatcher talks Evanston upbringing, career

Filming horror movies and starring in television shows, Evanston’s own Sophie Thatcher had a busy year in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actress shot the third season of the hit show “Yellowjackets,” which premieres this Valentine’s Day. The show follows a group of teenage girls forced to survive in the wilderness after a plane crash. Thatcher plays the younger counterpart of the character Natalie (Juliette Lewis). Aside from “Yellowjackets,” Thatcher also starred in two critically acclaimed horror films released in the past few months: “Heretic” and “Companion.”

Thatcher sat down with The Daily to discuss her recent roles and upbringing in Evanston.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: Firstly, I’d love to discuss your Evanston roots. Was there a particular moment or experience in Evanston, like a school play, a mentor or a local production, that made you feel like acting was something you wanted to pursue seriously?

Thatcher: I grew up in Lake Forest, and then I moved to Evanston in eighth grade. I was living on Judson (Avenue), so I went to Nichols Middle School. I went there for a bit, but then I had to be homeschooled because I was doing a play at Writers Theatre. Chicago theatre in general is such a beautiful, tight-knit community, and every time I come back, I try to see a play. I’m still really close with everybody, and I’m so thankful for that.

I was also taking acting classes at ATC (Actors Training Center) in Wilmette, and that was also a great place for building community. It was really special to find other kids who took it (acting) as seriously as I did. They have amazing workshops. It is the best way to get into a professional setting without professionally acting. They treat you like adults; that really prepared me.

The Daily: What’s a piece of advice you’d give to aspiring actors currently in school here?

Thatcher: With acting in general, it’s important to build community and have people that you can work with and trust to create your own projects. My advice would be: Film something with your friends, even if it’s a scene, and study yourself with other people. That’s really informative. Help with self-tapes. You learn a lot by watching a friend do a self-tape, even if it’s not for an on-camera scene. It’s important to know sometimes how it translates without being too self-aware.

You have all of the power, and if you’re not booking anything, you’re living in a time where it’s so easy to just create your own things. I mean, Sean Baker made “Tangerine” on his phone. You really can do anything you want as long as you have other people supporting you.

The Daily: Has there been a scene or character in one of your projects that challenged you in a way you didn’t expect? What did you take away from that experience?

Thatcher: Every role that I’ve played so far has been really challenging. My first scary role was playing Cee in “Prospect” with Pedro Pascal and JD (Jay Duplass) because so much of it was dependent on reactions, and I didn’t have a lot of dialogue. Just going in with false confidence, until you actually believe you’re confident, is the most important thing.

It’s interesting — on “Yellowjackets,” I’m learning a lot from playing Natalie. It’s challenging me to push myself, be more spontaneous and hone in that intensity because Juliette (Lewis) is the master of intensity.

“Companion” was technically the most difficult. People ask me a lot of technical questions, and I approached her (Iris) in a way where I wanted to be very in tune with her physicality.

The Daily: Why do you think audiences are connecting with “Companion” and relating to the movie’s message?

Thatcher: I mean, there’s so many different messages. I know Drew (Hancock) put it very simply in his mind. He was like, “This is a breakup movie,” and there’s something powerful about that too. That’s the most universal part of it all, where you can simplify it to being just about relationships and toxic dynamics. That was something that I immediately resonated with.

Then also — this is a theme that I keep exploring in movies with “Heretic” and “Companion” — is the theme of control and gaining control over yourself and your body. Right now, specifically with Trump back in office, it feels bleak for a woman, but I think watching an arc like Iris’ is really satisfying, and people need that.

The Daily: Moving towards “Yellowjackets,” what aspects of yourself did you bring to the character of Natalie?

Thatcher: It was about channeling how I felt in high school. I felt like such a loser outcast, and it was just channeling that. I think she’s (Natalie) cooler than I am, so I was just kind of playing what I maybe wanted to be.

Both of us are extremely vulnerable, and that’s also what helped mash me and Natalie. There’s a lightness to Natalie in the first season, and then it goes really dark, and I relate to her the most the first season. She’s always with me. But looking back, I think the first season was the closest to me.

The Daily: What has been your favorite part of filming “Yellowjackets?”

Thatcher: I love when it plays with surrealism and boundaries. There are no boundaries in the show, and they’ve finally established that. That’s so fun to play with.

I’m trying my best to stay consistent. I’ve never done a TV show for six years, even though it’s only been three seasons. I’m learning about how to center yourself when you’re off work, because it’s such a challenging show. It’s a full-time job. It’s not just one movie where you can move on with your life.

The Daily: Do you have any favorite spots, or Evanston recommendations for the readers?

Thatcher: It used to be the Barnes & Noble; it closed. It was the hangout spot every day after school. We’d just hang out there for hours, me and my friends.

The Daily: They may be getting rid of the Chili’s too.

Thatcher: Actually, I’m not even joking, Chili’s is where I would go to celebrate when I booked a role. I’d go to Chili’s with my friend and my mom. I like the pizza place that’s also a concert hall, Union. I went to a poetry reading there. I miss Evanston. I go back pretty much every two months and spend a lot of time there. It is my first home.

