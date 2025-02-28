Reel Thoughts: ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ is a triumphant final page to a hilariously chaotic diary

This article contains minor spoilers.

With Chaka Khan, Hugh Grant and Tinder, Bridget Jones is back and better than ever.

This past Valentine’s Day, rom-com princess Bridget Jones — played by Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger — made her much-anticipated return to the screen in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

Once a powerhouse franchise known for its Oscar nods, theatrical releases and star-studded casts, the latest installment quietly dropped straight onto Peacock, flying under the radar for many.

Don’t be fooled — “Mad About the Boy” successfully captures the humor, wit and romance the franchise is known for. The movie pays homage to its emblematic predecessor “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and offers a new, modern and emotionally mature story.

Based on the final book in the series on which the movies are based, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” follows an older Bridget, now a mother of two, four years after the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Now Mrs. Darcy, Bridget embarks on a new chapter navigating online dating, volunteering at her kids’ school and stepping back into her career as a TV producer.

The film introduces Leo Woodall — known for “One Day” and “The White Lotus” — as Roxster, a handsome 29-year-old who sweeps Bridget off her feet. Similarly, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s portrayal of Mr. Wallaker, a persistent school teacher with a tension-filled relationship with Bridget, adds extra layers to the plot’s romance and emotional depth.

Long gone is the messy 30-something Bridget we first met, replaced by a more grown-up woman simultaneously grappling with themes of motherhood, grief, resilience and family.

Also gone: the one-dimensional Daniel Cleaver. Reprised by Hugh Grant for the first time in 20 years, Daniel has one of the most surprising character arcs of the film. The once irredeemable antagonist now enjoys a soft redemption, navigating fatherhood and health issues, fully transitioned from Bridget’s inappropriate lover to her loyal friend. This shift adds a layer of unexpected warmth to the film.

Devoted fans will be happy to know the film still delivers the classic Bridget charm: witty humor, heartfelt moments, a bit of ridiculousness and swoon-worthy love interests.

Zellweger and Grant were joined by a slew of other familiar faces including Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, Shirley Henderson, Sally Phillips and James Callis, many of them for the first time in 24 years. Their return felt like a full-circle moment, giving the franchise a fitting sense of closure after nearly a quarter-century of ups, downs and endless quotable moments.

What makes “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” particularly fun for die-hard fans are the numerous Easter eggs and callbacks to previous films. The cocktail glasses that resemble the infamous blue soup from Bridget’s birthday party, a sheer mesh top reminiscent of the one she wore to get Daniel’s attention, and of course the original diary from the first film all go to show that the legacy of Bridget Jones is here to last.

The most striking moment of nostalgia, though, is the culminating love confession and kiss in the snow (don’t worry; I won’t spoil between whom), echoing the unforgettable ending of the original film. The moment fills the film with a sense of finale, especially since no more books in the series have been published.

As the romantic-comedy genre continues on, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” is chock full of heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. It’s the perfect send-off for a character who has, over the years, become rom-com royalty. Let’s face it: Bridget Jones may still be a bit of a mess, but in the end that’s what makes her so endearing.

