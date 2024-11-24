Reel Thoughts: ‘Wicked’ is everything it needed to be — and for everyone

It’s finally here. After two years of opera singing, munchkin-home construction and goat sound over redos, Oz welcomes us back — this time on the big screen. The beloved book classic, Broadway show and film “Wicked” was arguably one of the most anticipated spectacles in all of 2024, and it certainly does not disappoint.

From its production delays to allow for the release of “Cats,” to its release postponements due to the pandemic and writers’ and actors’ strike immediately after, audiences practiced patience to watch this film.

Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film debuted with a record-setting $114 million in the box office domestically, according to Variety, and its viewer numbers are only rising since its premiere Friday.

Whether you followed along the “Wicked” press tour as a theatre maniac, are a “Wizard of Oz” enthusiast or an Ariana Grande high-note appreciator, the film successfully meets any and all expectations — if not more.

Here’s what we thought about the new movie.

Tabi, an out-and-proud theatre kid:

This week, theatre kids of all stripes, some with Broadway credits and others who honed their craft performing original musicals at family dinners, “rejoicified” as the first installment in the movie-musical hit the silver screen. However, if you found yourself “confusified” as to why exactly Erivo and Grande spent the majority of their press tour sobbing inconsolably, holding hands and acting altogether inseparable — allow me to hereby dub thee a “theatre virgin” (two words not entirely unfamiliar with being in the same sentence).

As a theatre kid who will never recover, I am here to tell you that if you’ve never had fear struck in your heart by the words “tech week,” or dragged your mother and unsuspecting brother along to the live recording of “Newsies,” the spectacle of “Wicked” and its whirlwind press junket may be lost on you.

Now, let me clarify before I start: theatre should be for everyone.

What “Wicked” means to those of us who have lived and breathed theatre — who know that the magic comes from both the actors on stage and the costume designers who seem to have a sixth sense for when you’re eating in costume — is a feeling from far over the rainbow. “Wicked” is a love letter to every theatre kid who has felt the intense heartbreak of giving something your all on stage for one night only, then letting it fade into distant memory. And “Wicked” succeeds because it immortalizes that work forever on screen.

However, while director Jon M. Chu leans heavily into the visual spectacle, crafting a phantasmagorically fantastical and futuristic Oz, breathing colorful life into the beloved 2003 Broadway show in a way that only a moving picture can — this movie by no means reinvents the broomstick.

The nearly three-hour-long film mirrors precisely the plot of the show’s first act, cutting off right after Erivo delivers her rendition of “Defying Gravity.” Grande, who had the potential to overshadow the role of Glinda in all her popstar-dom, seems to have regained her footing in the theatrical world — delivering a convincing imitation of Kristin Chenoweth’s original Broadway cast Glinda, adding in a few of other flairs and quirks. Jonathan Bailey is right at home as Fiyero, the charming, two-stepping and high-kicking Prince of Winkie Country and love interest to both Glinda and Elphaba, with a performance reminiscent of Norbert Leo Butz, Aaron Tveit and every other Broadway Fiyero who has come before. Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard is perfect — oozing charm, but also the proper dubiousness needed for the once-traveling magician turned Wizard of Oz — a twinkle in his eye that suggests he’s in on the joke of his character’s larger-than-life deceit.

“Wicked” is deeply respectful of its source material, treating both the Broadway musical and “The Wizard of Oz” (book and movie) with a reverence that moors the film in a nostalgia that will be recognizable to any audience member — not just those of us who were once cast as Nikko, the head flying monkey in “The Wizard of Oz” musical. The film is packed with references and Easter eggs: The Universal Pictures logo has been swapped out for the 1939 version, honoring the release year of “The Wizard of Oz” movie; the title card features the iconic font from that same film; Nessarose (Marissa Bode), Elphaba’s sister, dons striped socks, foreshadowing her eventual fate as the Wicked Witch of the East; and vibrant poppies are scattered throughout, a visual and diegetic homage to the classic story.

Yet, the film doesn’t always balance its visual ambition with the intimacy of the character’s journeys. Some of the more emotional beats — like Elphaba and Glinda’s growing bond — feel rushed or sacrificed in an effort to set the stage for Part Two. And despite Elphaba’s fleshed-out backstory, we learn nothing new about her — perhaps this is why Erivo’s acting seems a little flatter than her high notes.

The film might occasionally feel like watching a big inside joke that only the die-hardest of theatre kids will understand, but to that I say: Let’s give theatre kids their flowers. A movie with this many of the originals in the cast deserves to be celebrated for the sheer passion and dedication they bring to the stage — and, in this case, to the screen.

Alexia, a loyal Arianator:

It’s true. My closet holds too many sweatshirts with Ariana Grande’s face, there’s an insane collection of her perfumes in my drawer and Spotify Wrapped never surprises me with who ranks as my No. 1 top artist each December. In short: Ariana Adoration Alert.

But I can officially declare myself a Glinda groupie since seeing “Wicked” in the cinema — all because of Grande’s on-screen embodiment of the Good Witch of the South.

From her “Victorious” days, Grande has been a comforting figure — extremely funny, while also impeccably talented. As a consistent fan of her work, watching her grow through the years and experiment with her music, I can confidently say that Grande is the true master of manifestation: She talked about wanting to play Glinda over 10 years ago, and she was dominating the big screen Friday, bubbled in a sparkly pink gown. And for that, I couldn’t feel prouder.

Grande was undeniably born to play Glinda the Good. In her ever-immersive singing riffs and coquette costumes, she sincerely honors and simultaneously reinvents the role, paying loving tribute to all the previous Glindas that have come our way.

Within the first few minutes of the movie, Grande manages to give us a jaw-dropping performance of “No One Mourns The Wicked.” She (rightfully) shows off her brand new opera reach, a complete 180-degree turn from her usual pop-like vocals, and leaves us giggling with her callous humor and oh-so-satisfying (dare I say sometimes acrobatic) dancing.

Most memorable (and catchy) is her rendition of “Popular.” Her iconic hair flip and shocking chandelier-hanging skills do the song utter justice because it’s just so Glinda — and so good. Grande also successfully brings her own touches to the song and doesn’t miss the opportunity to decorate the song with a riff or two.

Her relationship with Pfannee, (Bowen Yang) makes Glinda even more rib-tickling, bringing a new dynamic of the flashy diva and fashion-crazy guy best friend trope to the film adaptation. Though only about 5 feet tall, Grande makes up for it in attitude, inviting the audience to laugh with her even in her character’s most self-absorbed scenes. There is no other option than to love Glinda and to love Grande — let’s face it, she’s a hoot!

And who knew how much chemistry Grande would have with Bridgerton-favorite Bailey? From gentle shoulder touches to seamless waist-grabbing, Glinda and Fiyero’s flirtatious exchange has us kicking our feet and giggling.

But Chu is also sure to hold space for a deeply emotional portrayal of Glinda. In all of “Wicked’s” tragicness, Grande’s dilating eyes in “Defying Gravity” feed all the more into the tearful moment of Glinda and Elphaba’s separation.

The peak of the two characters’ friendship at the Wizard’s Tower is not only realistic and raw — it’s enchanting. It’s in this scene that Grande showcases the epitome of her acting skills, reminding us of her career’s full circle as a Broadway performer. Vocally, “Defying Gravity” is without a doubt the most challenging, and Grande’s voice effortlessly melts with Erivo’s to create a perfect synchrony of musical sisterhood. It’s no surprise the “Wicked” film is split into two parts, with the first ending on Elphaba’s iconic vocal cry.

As Grande glances at Erivo in the final scene, anyone in the audience can feel the hairs on their body spike up. Grande’s soft vibrato as she sings the line, “I hope you’re happy, my friend,” is soulful and tear-welling, leaving us yearning for just one more second spent with her in the theatre. When Glinda and Elphaba part, it feels as though we’re parting with them.

Crying uncontrollably by the end, I can say that I fully understand Grande’s emotional connection to both the soundtrack and storyline, as well as her sister-like relationship with Erivo. It’s evident that Grande put her all into the pursuit of this role — vocally, physically and mentally.

One of Glinda’s most memorable lines summarizes the theme of the story: “Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?”

Grande may not have been born wicked, but she was definitely destined to be in it.

