Encore! Evanston program bringing live music to Evanston restaurants achieves ‘success’ despite early conclusion

Encore! Evanston, a pilot program bringing free live music to downtown Evanston restaurants, recently came to an early halt after its two-month run due to administrative matters.

Nonprofits Downtown Evanston, which supports downtown Evanston’s local businesses, and Likhaya, which promotes local artists, collaborated to launch Encore! Evanston in February .

Likhaya announced Monday on its website that Encore! Evanston would no longer continue. Despite the abrupt end to the program, artists and restaurants said it provided performance opportunities and boosted restaurant attendance.

Participating musicians performed at The Blue Horse Tavern, Ridgeville Tavern and Bat 17.

Originally set to conclude in late April, Encore! Evanston closed early on account of “unexpected” insurance and copyright licensing issues with the participating restaurants, Likhaya Co-Founder and President Jeremy Docken said.

“Even though it was unfortunate for the musicians, we think it was in the best interest of the (restaurants),” Docken said.

Despite the early closure, Docken said Encore! Evanston was a “success” for Likhaya.

During Encore! Evanston’s run, Likhaya provided about $5,000 worth of equipment for its musicians due to the participating restaurant’s lack of sound equipment needed for live performances, Docken said.

“Normally (the musicians) would have to purchase the equipment, and it’s expensive,” Docken said. “We use our resources to provide them that so that they don’t have to take that out of their pay.”

With support from an anonymous donor, Likhaya covered 50% of the musicians’ wages. Participating restaurants funded the remaining 50%.

Justin Radtke, a participating artist, said Likhaya’s free equipment access especially helped him save on additional expenses for Encore! Evanston performances.

“Musicians getting paid — it’s a beautiful thing,” Radtke said.

Radtke is the lead singer for the indie-rock band Turning Birds and a member of Reality Bites, a ‘90s and 2000s cover band.

Radtke said he’s accustomed to playing three-hour sets with a band alongside him, but Encore! Evanston presented him with a “fun challenge” to craft a three-hour-long solo setlist.

That doesn’t compare to the “brutal” reality of trying to make a living as a musician, he said. Radtke said Encore! Evanston provided musicians with a supportive community.

“We’re just like regular people who are artists that are trying to make sure that music is an important part of our culture,” Radtke said.

Docken said he was excited to expand performance opportunities in Encore! Evanston to Northwestern students.

Weinberg sophomore Alexandra Boico connected with Likhaya and performed three songs at The Blue Horse Tavern alongside Daniel Jackson, a participating musician and Likhaya’s head of member relations.

Boico said guest performing for Encore! Evanston was a “core memory” because of the connections she forged with fellow artists.

“The community is really the best part about Likhaya,” Boico said.

Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick said Encore! Evanston was a way to “use music as a tool” to attract the Chicagoland community to downtown Evanston.

Vick added that live music is a way to unite Northwestern students with the Evanston community.

“(Music) brings people together,” Vick said. “It is just a joyous experience to hear good live music. You can’t replicate that in any way.”

Ridgeville Tavern Owner Ike Robertson said Encore! Evanston increased traffic to the bar on performance nights, noting that patrons stayed longer and ordered extra rounds of drinks.

Robertson added that the bar’s total revenue on Thursdays increased about 10% to 15% over the past year.

“I do think that the music has been a big part of that,” he said.

Although the pilot program concluded early, Docken said Encore! Evanston helped Likhaya grow from an “unknown nonprofit” to one that is prominent within the community.

Likhaya plans to move its headquarters to the Noyes Cultural Arts Center May 1 and is currently brainstorming new programs for local artists and musicians.

“(Encore! Evanston) was a great lesson,” Docken said. “It was great to watch the bands get more exposure. The businesses were happy. I’m really thrilled with the lessons learned.”

