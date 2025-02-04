Reel Thoughts: Robbie Williams is not the victim in ‘Better Man’

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

For the majority of Americans who have never heard of Robbie Williams, “Better Man” makes for a confusing introduction. The contrast of vibrant musical numbers with scenes of an anthropomorphic chimpanzee surrounded by gratuitous nudity and hallucinated violence leaves viewers confused as to who Williams really is.

The plot sticks to the tired “glorious-rise-and-tragic-fall” path of the countless biopics before it. Still, the film remains entertaining through tasteful choreography and artful sequences of addiction and anxiety.

“Better Man” depicts the tumultuous life and career of English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams. Throughout the film, Williams’ ambitions and abrasive personality clash with his partners, bandmates and family, with the final act dedicated to Williams mending these sunken relationships.

Crucially, the movie uses Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) to depict Williams as a computer-generated chimpanzee throughout the movie. Throughout his career, Williams has expressed feeling like a “performing monkey” for the public and “less evolved” than others, making the choice symbolic rather than gimmicky. Yet, it is never explicitly referenced, robbing many scenes of their potential emotional significance.

It’s tacky and uncomfortable to watch a chimpanzee reenact a near-overdose or comfort its human wife through an abortion. However, once you move past the quirk of CGI Williams, there is some phenomenal choreography to behold.

The heart of the movie’s marketing strategy, a glitzy 500-person performance set to Williams’ “Rock DJ,” and a delicate love-at-first-sight duet both demonstrate the clear talent and range of Michael Gracey, the film’s director.

Gracey, best known for “The Greatest Showman,” had big expectations to fulfill with “Better Man,” its follow-up. Despite this, “Better Man” grossed a mere $19 million against $110 million production costs.

This might not come as a surprise to an American audience, who has never fully embraced Williams or his music. This virtual anonymity, faithful adherence to plot convention and CGI façade all contribute to an entertaining, but non-demanding watch. It mostly resembles a stereotypical animated movie — its principal flaw.

Yet, Williams is neither an animated character nor a real-life chimpanzee. The reminder that everything depicted on-screen draws from real-life events renders the viewing experience from pleasant to frustrating.

Williams is entirely unsympathetic, and therefore, a poor protagonist. He is single-mindedly driven toward fame in his early years, leaving behind friends and family the first chance he gets. A chronic liar, adulterer and misogynist, Robbie makes few attempts at empathy until a hastily-assembled apology montage where he somehow rights decades of wrongs with hugs and firm handshakes.

These efforts do little to rehabilitate Williams’ image, as the countless people whose lives he sends spiraling, mostly women, are still largely unresolved by the movie’s finale. He deserts his mother and dementia-ailed grandmother for most of his career, leaving them to the torment of fans and paparazzi. Williams never achieves closure with the latter, as she dies while he is on tour.

Because of this, it’s hard to accept the movie’s titular assertion that Williams is in any way “better.” In 2020, he drew fire for spreading the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy, and at a 2025 New Year’s concert, he promoted his film by singing “go watch my new movie, it’s full of drugs and sex.”

Who is this movie really for? Veteran devotees of the film’s protagonist are likely well-acquainted with his life events and number-one singles, while the movie’s R-rating and over two-hour run time render it inaccessible for family viewing or casual fans.

It’s clear who this movie serves. While inarguably well-crafted and digestible, its backshadowing, pomp and occasional flair were perfectly crafted for an audience of just one: Robbie Williams.

