Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Reel Thoughts: ‘The Apprentice’ satisfies all our perverse curiosities about Donald Trump

Illustration by Shveta Shah
“The Apprentice,” starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, was released on Friday.
Ariel Gurevich, Reporter
October 16, 2024

Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

It’s easy to assume that presidential candidate Donald Trump, whose name has become practically synonymous with a brash, unapologetic, anti-establishment, quasi-legal approach to politics in recent years, invented this approach himself. Director Ali Abbasi’s latest biopic “The Apprentice” aims to set the record straight: almost nothing about Trumpism is original. Trump was merely an “apprentice” to his father and his mentor Roy Cohn, and not, as he may have you believe, a self-made man.

Those who go into “The Apprentice” expecting a scandalous exposé of Trump’s rise to political prominence will be disappointed. The movie takes place in the years leading up to Cohn’s death in 1986, around 30 years before Trump entered the 2016 presidential race. It offers only the occasional forebodings of Trump’s eventual political career. The attention is instead directed on the relationship between Trump and Cohn, who, as the movie alleges, was largely responsible for shaping Trump’s now-infamous public persona.

The film’s strong suit is undoubtedly Jeremy Strong, who plays Roy Cohn. Strong became famous for his portrayal of Kendall Roy on the Emmy-winning Max show “Succession,” a character somewhat similar to Trump: a spoiled, man-child scion of a tyrannical father. In fact, while watching “The Apprentice,” I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was watching Strong teach Sebastian Stan how to play the part of Roy.

Strong’s Roy Cohn never lets us forget that he is the same man responsible for the controversial execution of Ethel Rosenberg on charges of espionage, as well as much of Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s political scheming. Despite being a consummate scumbag, Strong’s Cohn is still a human being, and we can’t help but sympathize when he ends up balking at the very same monster he created. Beyond breathing life into the reviled Cohn, Strong’s masterful performance also helps enunciate Trump’s depravity — if even someone like Cohn is appalled by his behavior, where does that leave the rest of us?

If Trump as a human being didn’t hold such a tight grip on American social consciousness, “The Apprentice” would be a somewhat boring movie. Barring a brilliant acting display by Strong, there’s not much to recommend about the movie based on its own merit. The story of a man corrupted by wealth and power is familiar to the point of being hackneyed: the romance with Ivana Trump is one-dimensional, the family drama is poignant but also relatively scant and the cinematography is nothing to write home about.

But Trump is an object of perverse fascination for most of us, and it’s for precisely that reason the film is such a riveting watch. It’s incredibly difficult, at least for me, to wrap my mind around how such an unabashedly narcissistic and destructive human being could come to be, and “The Apprentice” actually resolves that cognitive discomfort. There is something weirdly satisfying about hearing Cohn shamelessly instruct the former president to “attack, attack, attack,” to “admit nothing, deny everything” and “claim victory and never admit defeat,” knowing that these “three rules for winning” will go on to become Trump’s political philosophy. In the same way, it’s satisfying to see that one of the most important figures in Trump’s life was such a repugnant, hypocritical crook.

It is similarly satisfying to see him guiltily weep when his brother, Fred Trump Jr., succumbs to alcoholism, to see that underneath the pugnacious exterior there is a tiny, sniveling and insecure child. And, of course, it’s great to hear Trump’s trademark phrases — “like you wouldn’t believe” and “the best you’ve ever seen” — rendered so perfectly by Stan.

I firmly believe that “The Apprentice” is a movie that every American ought to watch, if only for the sake of seeing what the man currently up for reelection is really made of. Trump fought tooth and nail in court to keep this movie out of theaters, and for good reason. If you can watch him bribe his way through several court cases, ignore his alcoholic brother’s desperate pleas for help, burn through millions of dollars just to look rich, rape his wife, and still vote for him, then there’s absolutely nothing that will ever change your mind.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
Reel Thoughts: Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is a unique but imperfect comic book movie
Reel Thoughts: Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ delivers miniature returns
Reel Thoughts: ‘Inside Out 2’ creatively depicts the emotional side to puberty

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Interactive art piece centered around books
Evanston Art Center hosts ‘Dialogue Chicago: Out Loud’ exhibit, collaborates with 33 artists
A wide variety of Halloween-themed events are available to students and families this month.
Get into the spooky spirit with these local Halloween events
The Mee-Ow Show is the longest running student comedy group on campus, producing two combination sketches, improvs and musical shows twice throughout Winter Quarter.
The Mee-Ow Show’s 50-year journey in comedy hits the bookshelves
Sabrina Carpenter performed for a sold-out United Center as part of her “Short n’ Sweet” tour.
Sabrina Carpenter takes on Chicago for ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour
The fashion show presented nine fashion designer collections through the art of fashion, storytelling and music Sunday afternoon.
‘Threaded Stories’ fashion show takes on Evanston with nine designers
From left to right: improv actors Kristen Aviles, Bri Fitzpatrick, Cynthia Bangert, Bruce Phillips, James Dugan and Alonso Ramirez take their bows after the Oct. 10 show of “Clued In: An Invitation to Die For.”
In ‘Clued In: An Invitation to Die For,’ even the actors don’t know the culprit
More in Latest Stories
Rising water levels and more frequent severe storms have significantly increased the risk of shoreline erosion.
Construction project aims to protect South Campus shoreline from erosion
From right to left, author Louise Erdrich, SESP Prof. Megan Bang and SESP Dean Bryan Brayboy discuss “The Night Watchman” for the 20th One Book keynote.
Louise Erdrich talks inspirations One Book One Northwestern keynote
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg dribbles down the wing.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern battles to goalless draw against Wisconsin
Ms. Mary dances on the job.
Ms. Mary brings joy to student dining at Allison Hall
At a responsible bidder ordinance rally last October, 25 local labor organizers pointed out that the lower bidder isn’t “always the best.” RBOs have already passed in Des Plaines, Forest Park, Oak Forest and Cook county.
The Daily Explains: The long-discussed Responsible Bidder Ordinance
Senior Ava Earl runs in a race earlier this season.
Cross Country: Alaska native Ava Earl stars as squad climbs to new heights
More in Television and Film
Adam Joel’s “The Last Drop” highlights the hidden signs of abuse through a short, sci-fi lens in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sci-fi film “The Last Drop” debuts for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
“Joker: Folie à Deux” tries to be a musical and a drama, but accomplishes neither.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is fully a deuce
Francis Ford Coppola released his most recent directorial feature on Friday.
Reel Thoughts: Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ delivers miniature returns
Pixar released its new summer hit “Inside Out 2” in theaters June 14, the sequel to "Inside Out" which explored the grappling of emotions throughout childhood and adolescence.
Reel Thoughts: 'Inside Out 2' creatively depicts the emotional side to puberty
Julz Feit’s “NECRO 101” features tales of mobsters and mafias.
Applause for a Cause to screen mafia, mobsters-filled ‘NECRO 101’
Doctor Hemlock’s secret base on the planet Tantiss looms large over the entire season.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ hits its stride in season three for satisfying conclusion