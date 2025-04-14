Lacrosse: Taylor dazzles in No. 3 Northwestern’s 19-10 drubbing of Oregon

With a touch over eight minutes left in the first quarter of No. 3 Northwestern’s clash with Oregon, junior attacker Lucy Munro delivered a sidearm shot into the back of the net.

Seventeen seconds later, following a successful draw control by senior midfielder Sam Smith, senior midfielder Emerson Bohlig blitzed into the fan and pushed another goal past the Oregon defense, taking a 5-0 lead.

It was just one of those days where coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s squad embodied its trademark style of relentless attacking.

The Wildcats (12-2, 6-0 Big Ten) dominated their Sunday matchup with the Ducks (6-9, 0-7 Big Ten) from the outset, forcing a running clock by halftime as they easily secured a 19-10 win on Senior Day.

“This group is really special. Not only are they great on the field, but they’re really good people,” Amonte Hiller said of the seniors. “They’re just tremendous. They’re connectors, they’re leaders. They really care deeply about this program, and you can see it on the field.”

As the ’Cats hammered home their authoritative victory, Amonte Hiller turned to her bench as every senior saw game action.

Junior attacker Madison Taylor turned in an incredible performance, logging seven goals and four assists in a game where she only played during the first half. Meanwhile, Munro tallied a hat trick, adding two assists in the process.

“I’ll do anything for the team to be successful and to win,” Taylor said. “So if that means I have to feed the ball, then I’ll do it.”

Though Oregon won the first draw, the ’Cats took control quickly as graduate student defender Jane Hansen caused a turnover. Sophomore midfielder Lauren Archer found Taylor inside the 12-meter to open the scoring.

From then, goals from Munro, Taylor and Bohlig combined to extend the game to a 5-0 lead. NU led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

But the second quarter was Taylor’s time.

The junior notched five goals in the frame and assisted on two, contributing to seven of the ’Cats’ 10 second-quarter goals.

“I think she’s an elite feeder. She sees the play so well, and it’s nice to see us cash in on those opportunities.” Amonte Hiller said. “And I think you’ll continue to see that she’s just a dual threat.”

Much of NU’s early success could be attributed to its prowess in the draw circle. The ’Cats outdrew the Ducks 10-2 in the second quarter, and Smith finished the game with a team-high 13 draw controls. NU finished the contest with a 22-10 draw control advantage.

With a second-quarter strike by Bohlig, the ’Cats took a 15-5 advantage and started the running clock with more than five minutes left in the first half.

NU’s scoring barrage continued as Taylor scored her 70th and 71st goals of the season. The team went to the locker room at halftime comfortably ahead, leading 17-5.

Taylor’s 11 points Sunday marked a career-best. Through NU’s 14 contests this season, the Wantagh, New York, native has logged 13 hat tricks. Entering Sunday, Taylor’s mark of 4.92 goals per game ranked best in the Big Ten and second in the nation.

“I think my teammates do a really good job of helping me create those goals for me,” Taylor said. “Our team cohesion has been getting better and better each game, and I think it’s really showing.”

With the team holding a firm grip on the contest, Amonte Hiller cycled through the roster, allowing the reserves to get playing time.

The ’Cats were held scoreless for over seven minutes in the third quarter and couldn’t mount much offense in the final frame. Oregon scored enough to remove the running clock with seven minutes left in the game.

After the final horn sounded a resounding NU victory, the team gathered at midfield to honor its senior class, which includes key players Bohlig, Smith and defender Sammy White; and graduate students, including Campbell, Miles and goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer.

“It’s really sad, but also, I’m so, so grateful,” Smith said. “It’s so sad because I’ve had such an amazing time here, and leaving my sister (sophomore midfielder Madison Smith) and all these girls that I love so much has been tough, but I’m really grateful to finish out this season with all these people that I love… It’s an amazing feeling.”

NU can clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with a win against Michigan on Thursday. That game, heralded as “Lacrosse Night in Chicago,” has its first draw slated for 7 p.m. at Martin Stadium.

