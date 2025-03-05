Marquee matchup between mayoral hopefuls reveals Evanston divide

Seated just inches away from challenger Jeff Boarini during a Feb. 9 candidate forum, Mayor Daniel Biss scolded his sole opponent for launching a “snide attack” on how he approached his perch atop the city’s government.

Though they shared some chuckles and a handshake, moments of bitterness cropped up repeatedly. After the stage cleared, however, Boarini felt some remorse for his attacks.

He later apologized to Biss, the political newcomer recalled during a recent sit-down with The Daily.

“I explained that I get a lot of advice from people about how to proceed,” Boarini said. “And not all of it is good advice. Or not all of it — rather than good advice, not all of it is right for me, and I learned a little bit from that. And I was sorry for taking a few cheaper shots at him.”

Boarini remembered apologizing to the mayor at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. And in many ways, the two-man contest for Evanston’s top job still sees plenty of formative moments like that hallway rendezvous.

Yet with less than a month before the April 1 election, a foundational divide between each man’s background and vision for Evanston has teed up a heated battle for the mayoralty.

Boarini, a 34-year resident and onetime McDonald’s creative director, stormed into the highly personal world of Evanston politics by challenging Biss, a longtime left-wing organizer.

The incumbent came to prominence during his time representing Evanston in Springfield. After unsuccessfully running for governor in 2018, Biss claimed the mayoralty in a landslide victory in 2021.

Boarini hinted that he’s ridden a wave of discontent with the Civic Center, but the incumbent has vowed to enact further reforms on “urgent” issues like affordability and sustainability beyond those he spearheaded during his first term.

The two camps have staked out their disparate visions for Evanston. Now, as the final stretch looms, each faces the challenge of winning a race some observers say has surprisingly tightened.

Uproar bespeaks rift

The battle lines hardened in January, when the uproar over Envision Evanston 2045, the sweeping overhaul of city policy, came to a head. Biss argued strenuously for finalizing the plan ahead of the election, once calling it “immoral” not to act with speed.

Boarini seized on the remark. After City Council rebuffed Envision Evanston’s original timeline by extending its contentious rezoning process by months, the challenger urged Biss to recognize “that honestly listening to constituents is better than lecturing them on morality.”

The mayor, however, quickly moderated his stance. He applauded City Council’s decision. At the Feb. 9 forum, he called his “immoral” quip a “really stupid thing that (he) said.” And in late February, he delivered a lengthy message on the subject to his supporters.

“After seeing initial drafts that were published late last year, some residents had concerns that things would move too fast to give adequate time for community participation,” Biss wrote. “I’m pleased to say that Council has been unanimous in their view that while this work is critical and therefore urgent, the top priority is to get it right.”

Though they took great issue with the process, Envision Evanston’s foes have also seized on its content. The broad changes include a proposal to eliminate single-family residential zoning, a lightning rod for many of Evanston’s quiet, low-density neighborhoods.

Biss’ support of Envision Evanston and Boarini’s skepticism have illuminated each candidate’s designs for the city’s future and the mayoralty. So did their respective launch parties.

Boarini’s came first. The casual January bash, held in a brightly lit back room of DeSalvo’s Pizza, offered up slices to attendees and swipes at the incumbent. Prominent Biss foes, like 7th Ward candidate Parielle Davis, dined alongside fellow Boarini supporters.

On Jan. 29, Biss held his own debut. High-profile boosters like U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) filled up the cavernous hall of Double Clutch Brewing Company. Servers passed out shepherd’s pies to beer-drinking attendees while Biss took the stage and tore into the White House.

His launch party address called for Evanston to serve as a defense against federal policy on issues like immigration. Fancy parties and big-picture issues aside, however, Biss maintains he keeps a close eye on his constituents’ day-to-day.

The Skokie water main break in February caused a boil order for residents in Evanston’s northwest. After waking up that day with COVID-19, Biss worked from his bedroom, he told The Daily.

“I sat on the phone all day long, because I didn’t feel great, but there was a crisis occurring,” the mayor said. “And we needed a mayor, and I wasn’t going to step away from that responsibility, obviously.”

A close race?

Still, Boarini has argued the mayor must take a more active role in seeking input from residents. His message has resonated with some residents who felt spurned by Envision Evanston’s rapid takeoff.

“The message that I started out with, that residents are not being heard, I think that it continues to amplify itself as we go on,” Boarini said. “I’m hearing it at ward meetings, I’m hearing it from many of the candidates running for wards and I think this is a legitimate and urgent concern for residents, particularly regarding Envision Evanston.”

The challenger entered the race in October before the Envision Evanston debate heated up. “It’s always been a steep hill to climb” against the incumbent, Boarini said. But he remains confident in his cause.

High-dollar donations to Boarini picked up over the past two months, though he still faces a significant financial disadvantage compared to his well-connected opponent.

Biss, the committeeman in charge of the Democratic Party of Evanston, touts the support of high-powered officials from Evanston and beyond. Several councilmembers, both of Illinois’ U.S. senators and Evanston’s state lawmakers have endorsed his bid. He boasts a six-figure war chest.

Sebastian Nalls, who unsuccessfully ran against Biss in 2021, said the odds of another landslide for the mayor seem slimmer, citing the controversies over Envision Evanston and Biss’ vote in favor of NU’s bid to commercialize Ryan Field.

Former mayor Steve Hagerty, who preceded Biss and has contributed to his campaigns, concurred.

“I think it’s shaping up to be a closer race than people may have anticipated from the outset,” he told The Daily.

Though each candidate has different visions and different bastions of support, both will face unavoidable issues over the next four years.

“We have a structural deficit,” Biss said. “That’s really important for us to acknowledge that basic fact. We can have all kinds of opinions about the right way to move forward, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to question basic, verifiable facts.”

The city’s financial quagmire, especially as it spends through COVID-19 pandemic-era federal aid, could call for fiscal austerity from the new City Hall, set to open fully by election day.

Beyond the barbs and the challenges, however, both candidates say they respect each other.

“I appreciate what he has learned in four years, certainly that,” said Boarini, who commended Biss’ speaking abilities. “He has a great command of facts, figures and names. And experience with many things that is legitimate. And for that I give him credit.”

The challenger maintained that he would criticize the mayor’s behavior, not Biss himself. Boarini’s partner, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), had long stood as one of Biss’ chief critics.

The incumbent praised Boarini, calling him a “kind person.” Biss said he enjoys spending time with him.

“Lately, we’ve only just sort of seen each other at events,” Biss added. “But I always make a point to spend a minute checking in with him. He’s gracious. I hope he would say that I’m the same.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

