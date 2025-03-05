Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Marquee matchup between mayoral hopefuls reveals Evanston divide

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
With less than a month before the April 1 election, a foundational divide between Jeff Boarini, left, and Mayor Daniel Biss has teed up a heated battle for the mayoralty.
Shun Graves, City Editor
March 5, 2025

Seated just inches away from challenger Jeff Boarini during a Feb. 9 candidate forum, Mayor Daniel Biss scolded his sole opponent for launching a “snide attack” on how he approached his perch atop the city’s government. 

Though they shared some chuckles and a handshake, moments of bitterness cropped up repeatedly. After the stage cleared, however, Boarini felt some remorse for his attacks.

He later apologized to Biss, the political newcomer recalled during a recent sit-down with The Daily.

“I explained that I get a lot of advice from people about how to proceed,” Boarini said. “And not all of it is good advice. Or not all of it — rather than good advice, not all of it is right for me, and I learned a little bit from that. And I was sorry for taking a few cheaper shots at him.”

Boarini remembered apologizing to the mayor at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. And in many ways, the two-man contest for Evanston’s top job still sees plenty of formative moments like that hallway rendezvous.

Yet with less than a month before the April 1 election, a foundational divide between each man’s background and vision for Evanston has teed up a heated battle for the mayoralty. 

Boarini, a 34-year resident and onetime McDonald’s creative director, stormed into the highly personal world of Evanston politics by challenging Biss, a longtime left-wing organizer. 

The incumbent came to prominence during his time representing Evanston in Springfield. After unsuccessfully running for governor in 2018, Biss claimed the mayoralty in a landslide victory in 2021. 

Boarini hinted that he’s ridden a wave of discontent with the Civic Center, but the incumbent has vowed to enact further reforms on “urgent” issues like affordability and sustainability beyond those he spearheaded during his first term.

The two camps have staked out their disparate visions for Evanston. Now, as the final stretch looms, each faces the challenge of winning a race some observers say has surprisingly tightened.

Uproar bespeaks rift

The battle lines hardened in January, when the uproar over Envision Evanston 2045, the sweeping overhaul of city policy, came to a head. Biss argued strenuously for finalizing the plan ahead of the election, once calling it “immoral” not to act with speed.

Boarini seized on the remark. After City Council rebuffed Envision Evanston’s original timeline by extending its contentious rezoning process by months, the challenger urged Biss to recognize “that honestly listening to constituents is better than lecturing them on morality.”

The mayor, however, quickly moderated his stance. He applauded City Council’s decision. At the Feb. 9 forum, he called his “immoral” quip a “really stupid thing that (he) said.” And in late February, he delivered a lengthy message on the subject to his supporters.

“After seeing initial drafts that were published late last year, some residents had concerns that things would move too fast to give adequate time for community participation,” Biss wrote. “I’m pleased to say that Council has been unanimous in their view that while this work is critical and therefore urgent, the top priority is to get it right.”

Though they took great issue with the process, Envision Evanston’s foes have also seized on its content. The broad changes include a proposal to eliminate single-family residential zoning, a lightning rod for many of Evanston’s quiet, low-density neighborhoods.

Biss’ support of Envision Evanston and Boarini’s skepticism have illuminated each candidate’s designs for the city’s future and the mayoralty. So did their respective launch parties.

Boarini’s came first. The casual January bash, held in a brightly lit back room of DeSalvo’s Pizza, offered up slices to attendees and swipes at the incumbent. Prominent Biss foes, like 7th Ward candidate Parielle Davis, dined alongside fellow Boarini supporters.

On Jan. 29, Biss held his own debut. High-profile boosters like U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) filled up the cavernous hall of Double Clutch Brewing Company. Servers passed out shepherd’s pies to beer-drinking attendees while Biss took the stage and tore into the White House.

His launch party address called for Evanston to serve as a defense against federal policy on issues like immigration. Fancy parties and big-picture issues aside, however, Biss maintains he keeps a close eye on his constituents’ day-to-day.

The Skokie water main break in February caused a boil order for residents in Evanston’s northwest. After waking up that day with COVID-19, Biss worked from his bedroom, he told The Daily.

“I sat on the phone all day long, because I didn’t feel great, but there was a crisis occurring,” the mayor said. “And we needed a mayor, and I wasn’t going to step away from that responsibility, obviously.”

A close race?

Still, Boarini has argued the mayor must take a more active role in seeking input from residents. His message has resonated with some residents who felt spurned by Envision Evanston’s rapid takeoff.

“The message that I started out with, that residents are not being heard, I think that it continues to amplify itself as we go on,” Boarini said. “I’m hearing it at ward meetings, I’m hearing it from many of the candidates running for wards and I think this is a legitimate and urgent concern for residents, particularly regarding Envision Evanston.”

The challenger entered the race in October before the Envision Evanston debate heated up. “It’s always been a steep hill to climb” against the incumbent, Boarini said. But he remains confident in his cause.

High-dollar donations to Boarini picked up over the past two months, though he still faces a significant financial disadvantage compared to his well-connected opponent.

Biss, the committeeman in charge of the Democratic Party of Evanston, touts the support of high-powered officials from Evanston and beyond. Several councilmembers, both of Illinois’ U.S. senators and Evanston’s state lawmakers have endorsed his bid. He boasts a six-figure war chest.

Sebastian Nalls, who unsuccessfully ran against Biss in 2021, said the odds of another landslide for the mayor seem slimmer, citing the controversies over Envision Evanston and Biss’ vote in favor of NU’s bid to commercialize Ryan Field.

Former mayor Steve Hagerty, who preceded Biss and has contributed to his campaigns, concurred. 

“I think it’s shaping up to be a closer race than people may have anticipated from the outset,” he told The Daily.

Though each candidate has different visions and different bastions of support, both will face unavoidable issues over the next four years.

“We have a structural deficit,” Biss said. “That’s really important for us to acknowledge that basic fact. We can have all kinds of opinions about the right way to move forward, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to question basic, verifiable facts.”

The city’s financial quagmire, especially as it spends through COVID-19 pandemic-era federal aid, could call for fiscal austerity from the new City Hall, set to open fully by election day.

Beyond the barbs and the challenges, however, both candidates say they respect each other.

“I appreciate what he has learned in four years, certainly that,” said Boarini, who commended Biss’ speaking abilities. “He has a great command of facts, figures and names. And experience with many things that is legitimate. And for that I give him credit.”

The challenger maintained that he would criticize the mayor’s behavior, not Biss himself. Boarini’s partner, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), had long stood as one of Biss’ chief critics.

The incumbent praised Boarini, calling him a “kind person.” Biss said he enjoys spending time with him.

“Lately, we’ve only just sort of seen each other at events,” Biss added. “But I always make a point to spend a minute checking in with him. He’s gracious. I hope he would say that I’m the same.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Bitter broadsides, personal digs animate debates among Evanston candidates

Launching campaign, Biss tears into White House, pledges ‘bold experimentation’

Amid furor by foes, Mayor Biss’ ‘bold’ Evanston vision dealt a delay

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Incumbent Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) has criticized challenger Candance Chow for her leadership of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education. In contrast, Chow has repeatedly alleged that Suffredin’s lobbying activities constitute a conflict of interest with his duties.
Ethics duels punctuate 6th Ward race between Suffredin, Chow
Kalpana Waikar completely gutted and renovated her restaurant’s kitchen to reach her sustainability goals.
Sustain Evanston grants make businesses’ sustainable dreams a reality
An overwhelming majority of Evanston voters approved the 2022 referendum to replace the city’s “winner-take-all” voting system with ranked choice voting.
Advocates push to implement stalled ranked choice voting in Evanston
Gennifer Geer, Shawn Iles and John Kennedy vie for the 3rd Ward’s open City Council seat following veteran Ald. Melissa Wynne’s decision to retire after 28 years.
3rd Ward candidates, mayoral hopefuls discuss plans for city’s future at forum
Four City Council candidates gathered outside the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center on Friday.
City Council candidates push for Civic Center partial rehab estimates
Life Time debuted an Evanston fitness club Saturday morning.
Life Time opens new luxury fitness club in Evanston
More in Latest Stories
Oh: Why the digitalization of performance is killing classical music
Oh: Why the digitalization of performance is killing classical music
Hernandez Gonzalez: Do we really need ‘Gold Card’ citizenship?
Hernandez Gonzalez: Do we really need ‘Gold Card’ citizenship?
The Women’s Center website was replaced with a page stating the University is reviewing “policies and programs to ensure we meet all federal and state laws and requirements.”
Northwestern removes Women’s Center website amid Trump’s anti-DEI orders
Junior forward Nick Martinelli celebrates after a first-half floater.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s dramatic rally falls short in penultimate regular season scuffle with UCLA
LTE: An Open Letter from 218 alumni — Northwestern’s decision to censor DEI is appalling
LTE: An Open Letter from 218 alumni — Northwestern’s decision to censor DEI is appalling
Hackney: Helsinki 2
Hackney: Helsinki 2
More in Politics
From left, Candance Chow, Kerry Mundy, Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) and Parielle Davis attended a joint 6th and 7th ward candidates forum Thursday.
6th, 7th Ward candidates go deep on details, spare barbs during forum
Loren Berlin, the commission’s newest member, emphasized the difference between affordable housing and increased housing density.
Land Use Commission expects to push plan recommendations to late April
In 2023, Northwestern announced a $100 million community benefits agreement for Evanston mere hours before City Council granted preliminary approval to commercially rezone Ryan Field. The agreement increased NU’s Good Neighbor Fund contribution to $3 million each year.
By the Numbers: How Evanston has spent NU’s Good Neighbor Fund money
Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th), seen Monday, defended himself against further allegations of unethical conduct by challenger Candance Chow.
Ald. Tom Suffredin denounces latest accusations from challenger Candance Chow
Gennifer Geer, a 3rd Ward aldermanic candidate, spoke to a resident at Sunday’s meet and greet.
Democratic Party of Evanston hosts meet and greet for candidates, residents
Ald. Clare Kelly and Stephen Hackney are facing off in the 1st Ward race in Evanston’s April 1 election.
Ald. Clare Kelly, challenger Stephen Hackney diverge on housing, economic revitalization