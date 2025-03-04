Northwestern removes Women’s Center website amid Trump’s anti-DEI orders

Northwestern took down its Women’s Center website, adding to the list of University schools and departments that have removed traces of their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in light of the Trump administration’s anti-DEI orders.

Just last week, the Women’s Center website offered resources for gender responsive health, parenting, LGBTQ+ resources, gender-based violence and more. It promoted the center’s projects and events relating to gender justice work.

The website was also home to information about the Feminist in Residence program, where community-based artists, activists and scholars are invited to campus for an academic school year to work in alignment with the Women’s Center.

The website has been entirely replaced, instead relinking to a landing page titled “Community & Belonging” stating the University is reviewing “policies and programs to ensure we meet all federal and state laws and requirements.”

Women’s Center Director Sarah Brown declined The Daily’s request for comment, pointing to a new automatic response email sent to those who contact the Women’s Center.

“This was a decision made by the larger organizational unit of which we are a part,” the email read. “We are taking this opportunity to alter the scope of our work in ways that honor our legacy and pursue goals we have been workshopping for years.”

By now, all NU’s undergraduate schools on the Evanston campus and several departments have removed references to DEI on their websites since February to comply with the Trump administration’s crackdowns on DEI. The Education Department gave universities two weeks to comply with the new executive orders on Feb. 14 to avoid risking federal funding.

