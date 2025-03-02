Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Pritzker, The Graduate School remove DEI mentions from their websites

Daily file photo by Taylor Hancock
Pritzker and The Graduate School were the latest schools to update their websites.
Melody Xu, Assistant Campus Editor
March 2, 2025

Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law and The Graduate School have altered or removed mention of diversity, equity and inclusion on its websites, shifting in accordance with the Trump administration’s crackdown on DEI in federally-funded universities.

TGS previously listed a “Diversity” tab on its main menu. The page was renamed “Success” and all mentions of diversity on the page were erased.

As of Saturday, Pritzker still lists a tab named “Diversity” on its front page. However, it links to a NU website called “Community and Belonging” where a statement reads, “Northwestern is currently reviewing its policies and programs to ensure we meet all federal and state laws and requirements.”

The University has made a flurry of deletions since the Trump administration ordered federally-funded institutions to terminate all DEI grants, positions, programs and policies. The Education Department threatened to “assess compliance” with applicable regulations within 14 days in a Feb. 14 memo.

All undergraduate schools on the Evanston campus have removed DEI resource sections from their websites. So have graduate schools like the Kellogg School of Management and other departments like Northwestern Career Advancement, the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance and NU Libraries.

NU Multicultural Student Affairs also announced it is currently reviewing policies to meet the federal and state laws and requirements.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @_melodyxu

