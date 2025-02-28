NU Multicultural Student Affairs is reviewing DEI policies amid federal compliance efforts

Northwestern Multicultural Student Affairs updated its Community & Belonging web page, announcing it is currently reviewing policies to “meet all federal and state laws and requirements.”

The update comes after multiple undergraduate schools within NU took down their web pages’ DEI resource sections. This includes the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications; the School of Communication; McCormick School of Engineering, Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences; Bienen School of Music and the School of Education and Social Policy.

Several subsequent support sites have also struck out their respective DEI web pages and anti-discrimination statements, such as Northwestern Career Advancement, NU’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance and NU Libraries.

The Community and Belonging web page now directs users to a link titled “Federal Policy Updates” and lists a series of University responses on issues such as National Institutes of Health funding, public communications, grant announcements and student financial challenges.

However, the web page also noted that NU still prioritizes a positive environment for the school community.

“Equal opportunity for every member of the Northwestern community remains central to our core values and we are committed to ensuring that students, faculty and staff enjoy a community that is welcoming to all,” the web page reads.

