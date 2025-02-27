Medill, Bienen join NU schools in striking out DEI web pages

The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications and the Bienen School of Music joined other Northwestern schools in taking down their diversity, equity and inclusion pages. Medill also removed a website announcing the hiring of Robert Brown on May 20, 2021, as Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Outreach.

This follows the Trump administration’s two new executive orders erasing DEI programs across the country, titled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” and “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” signed in January.

The White House deemed these two orders part of a broader effort to end “radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing,” its website reads.

Following NU’s School of Communication, McCormick School of Engineering and Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences’ removal of their DEI web pages, Medill’s own sections on DEI and Brown’s hiring result in a message stating, “Oops, The Page You’re Looking For Has Moved.”

On the since-removed page, Medill wrote that its commitment to DEI was “essential to the professional skills” and an “equally vital” part of preparing students for a career in media.

When it announced Brown’s role, Medill characterized the job as an inaugural position that “aims to advance equity and inclusion.” The web page also formerly stated that Brown served as director of social justice education at NU, where he led several curricular and co-curricular social justice education initiatives.

While both web pages give the option to redirect users to various programs — such as finding out more about the Integrated Marketing and Communications Certificate or its graduate and undergraduate programs — they no longer have an option for accessing DEI resources.

Brown’s staff profile, however, is still visible on Medill’s website.

Previously, Bienen’s website gave the option to access its DEI page under the “About” section. It stated that the school is “committed to remaining a safe place for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or background.” The web page also used to state that having a “more inclusive and diverse representation” was a key goal of its revised curriculum.

However, the dropdown option for accessing Bienen’s DEI resources and mission no longer appears in the “About” overview.

As of now, The Graduate School and the School of Education and Social Policy are the only two schools left within NU which still have their respective DEI web pages available.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Three Northwestern schools take down DEI sections on their web pages

— NU Kellogg removes DEI Pathway amid Trump executive orders

— NU Feinberg scrubs DEI webpage amid Trump’s executive orders