The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Three Northwestern schools take down DEI sections on their web pages

Maya Ikenberry/The Daily Northwestern
An internet search for DEI pages among Weinberg, McCormick and School of Communication will result in a “page not found” message.
Maya Ikenberry, Assistant Campus Editor
February 27, 2025

Northwestern’s School of Communication, McCormick School of Engineering and Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences have taken down their respective web pages related to diversity, equity and inclusion.  

Executive orders from the Trump administration regarding DEI and federal funding have forced NU to weather the storm of legal uncertainty surrounding central aspects of some of their core values.  

Weinberg previously had a page declaring that diversity is “the very heart of Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.” The college also vowed to ensure a safe, equitable and accessible environment where research on DEI was encouraged and celebrated.

McCormick had a similar page, asserting that McCormick recognized the roots of systematic racism and that diversity was essential to the school. The school boasted that diverse perspectives foster the development of better ideas, allowing them to build a better future for everyone.

School of Communication, again, declared their commitment to celebrating all voices on their DEI page, along with a proclamation that they were a leader in systemic change.

Now, an internet search for those pages will result in a “page not found” message. 

“We pride ourselves on our dual mission of educating the next generation of leaders and producing boundary-redefining research,” Weinberg Dean Adrian Randolph wrote in a Feb. 18 email to Weinberg faculty obtained by The Daily. 

He also mentioned the ethos that inherently connects those two goals, emphasizing intellectual freedom, pluralism and incessant questioning. 

Randolph emphasized that in the face of uncertainty, focusing on teaching and research would guide the community. He also mentioned that the goodwill, support and humanity of this community would strengthen it. 

While Randolph recognized the current status of executive orders, he also pledged to balance community values with a utilitarian aim. 

“We will, however, exercise critical faculties by questioning faulty logic, ethical presumptions, and social ramifications as we determine our path through what appears to be thickets of misinformation, of political posturing, and of legal debate,” Randolph wrote. 

Nineth Kanieski Koso contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

