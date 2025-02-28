Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern Career Advancement gets rid of nearly all identity-related resources in response to executive orders

Alexia Sextou/The Daily Northwestern
NCA also removed its Anti-Discrimination Statement from its main page menu.
Alexia Sextou, Assistant Campus Editor
February 28, 2025

Northwestern Career Advancement eliminated resources related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, following multiple NU schools’ removal of their related DEI web pages 

The decision follows the U.S. Education Department plan to “eliminate harmful Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives,” according to a press release on its website. The Department threatened to cut federal funding if universities fail to comply within fourteen days after their announcement.

NCA’s web page previously had an “Anti-Discrimination Statement” under its “Who We Are” section. The statement outlined the University’s policy prohibiting discrimination on a wide range of identity labels — including race, religion, ethnicity, age, sex, disability and more.

This statement has now been removed entirely from the “Who We Are” dropdown menu. 

The web page also used to include an “Identity-based Career Resources” section, which provided a list of internal links with separate resources for students of color, LGBTQ+ students, students with disabilities, undocumented students, first-generation or lower-income students and women.

Now, NCA’s web page displays the phrase, “Unfortunately, the page you requested is not available” if a user searches for any of the above resource pages.

The only identity-specific career resources section left available on NCA’s website is the Veteran Resources page.

Email: [email protected] 

