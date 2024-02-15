Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Johan Elverskog discusses the Uyghurs’ gradual transition to Buddhism over 1,000 years ago
February 15, 2024
Northwestern students find their perfect match in ‘Studio 22’s Live Dating Show’
February 15, 2024
Northwestern falls to Purdue in 15th double-digit loss of the season
February 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2563 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
819 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
3
776 Views
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 12, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A year after receiving Sustain Evanston grants, local businesses reflect on sustainability efforts

FlowersFlowers%2C+a+2023+grant+recipient%2C+used+Sustain+Evanston+to+fund+composting+services+for+a+year.+
Maya Schwartz/The Daily Northwestern
FlowersFlowers, a 2023 grant recipient, used Sustain Evanston to fund composting services for a year.
Hannah Webster, Reporter
February 15, 2024

For over 10 years, Evanston floral studio FlowersFlowers owner Joanne Leiman had been looking to compost the store’s plant waste. However, the cost had always made her hesitate, she said.

So last year, when Leiman learned of Sustain Evanston —a grant program that helps local businesses fund projects in line with the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan goals — she applied.

The city awarded FlowersFlowers about $3,000 to pay for a year of composting and to “jumpstart” the company’s path to sustainability. 

“It’s easy to do, and it makes a difference every day,” Leiman said. “Now that we’re in the habit of doing it, it’s one of those things where I can’t imagine not doing it any longer.”

Last year, the city awarded over $200,000 in Sustain Evanston grants to 18 small businesses. This year, the city has increased the pool to $500,000, and the program is accepting proposals on a rolling basis until June 30. 

Collective Resource Compost Cooperative, a Chicago area compost collection company, received the maximum $25,000 grant from the city. They used the funds to make down payments on electric vehicles for their composting container swap service, according to Vice President Mary Beth Schaye. 

“There’s direct benefit to the residents of Evanston because we’re no longer using petroleum powered vehicles to do the pickups,” she said. 

Collective Resource Compost Cooperative also worked with several businesses who used their grant money from Sustain Evanston to pay for the company’s composting services, including FlowersFlowers and Evanston restaurant Picnic. 

As a member of the Circular Evanston Working Group, Schaye said she has met with several small businesses to learn about their sustainability goals. The group educates and advocates for a circular economy, which includes integrating composting and recycling into businesses. She called Sustain Evanston “a fantastic program.”

“A lot of particularly small local businesses are very community focused,” Schaye said. “They know what they would like to do that would make their business more sustainable. They just can’t necessarily afford it.” 

Leslie Cousineau of DMAC Architecture & Interiors, an Evanston-based architectural firm, said the company received funding to create a “pocket park” behind their building. 

Anticipated to be completed by this April, the planned park includes native plants, as well as permeable pavers and a wall to screen recycling and trash bins, adding green space to the area and controlling stormwater, Cousineau said. 

Soul & Smoke, a barbecue restaurant, had already been composting and recycling when they applied for the grant, but wanted to find ways to improve their sustainability, CEO Heather Bublick said. 

After speaking with a program representative about available solutions and submitting quotes, the company applied and received over $9,500 in grant money. 

So far, the restaurant has used the money to replace their gas fryer with an electric fryer, and they plan to apply for the grant again this year. The restaurant hopes to replace its air curtains with screens for their windows to save energy, Bublick said. 

“It’s a really great way to dip your toe into the sustainability world and for us, as a community, to walk the walk,” Bublick said. “It’s a great effort that the city’s making.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster

Related Stories: 

City opens applications for Sustain Evanston Incentive Program, invests in business sustainability projects

CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda

As Evanston moves toward sustainability, local activists criticize slow pace of change
More to Discover
More in Business
Devil Dawg’s’ Evanston location offers 13 different hot dogs.
Devil Dawgs brings Chicago-style hot dogs to Evanston
The Evanston Labs development has neared completion, and negotiations continue with potential tenants for the office and laboratory space, officials said.
Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise
The interior of the OKAY Cannabis dispensary. The owners are putting finishing touches on the dispensary and the West Town Bakery that is attached to it.
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
Panelists talk after the Economic State of Downtown Evanston luncheon hosted by the League of Women Voters of Evanston.
Downtown stakeholders quell economic concerns at LWVE panel
HEART Certified Auto Care owner Brian Moak stands with his father and two sons.
Auto Care company owner talks queer identity in a straight male-dominated industry
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Evanston, located at 2424 Oakton St, Evanston.
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
More in City
Despite the TEAACH Act’s historical significance, teachers find it difficult to implement at ETHS.
In its second year, TEAACH Act faces implementation challenges at ETHS
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
Yolande Wilburn started her tenure at Evanston Public Library three months ago. Since then, she’s been having conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion, “spaces and places” and pathways to success for Evanstonians.
Q&A: Wilburn reflects on three months at EPL, lifetime in libraries
Evanston granted a demolition permit for the Ryan Field project last week, just as its longstanding dispute with neighboring Wilmette came to a close.
Wilmette approves Ryan Field pact with Evanston despite residents’ qualms
Connections for the Homeless transformed the former hotel, the Margarita Inn, into a permanent shelter.
Connections for the Homeless celebrates purchase of Margarita Inn in open house
In a unanimous vote, City Council approved a contract with Verde Solutions to put solar panels on the Robert Crown Community Center.
City Council approves solar panel contract for Robert Crown Community Center
More in Latest Stories
Buie dribbles the ball forward as a player in a red jersey presses his hand against his face
Rapid Recap: Rutgers 63, Northwestern 60
The safety preparation resolution would mandate active shooter training for staff members and encourage the University to implement an in-person campus safety True Northwestern Dialogue, among other initiatives.
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Maliwan Diemer stands in a front tendu in the center of a brick dance studio at a barre, leading her students in the background of the image in a barre routine.
Photo Gallery: Building a Dance Home with Maliwan Diemer
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli holds the ball in the post.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies to brave road trip to Rutgers without Berry
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in