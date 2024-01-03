Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
26° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda
January 3, 2024
Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February
January 3, 2024
Wildcats explore volunteering, academic and artistic opportunities at student organizations fair
January 3, 2024
Trending Stories
1
436 Views
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • December 28, 2023
2
347 Views
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 20, 2023
3
313 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda

An+implementation+task+force+met+Wednesday+to+discuss+reducing+Evanston%E2%80%99s+greenhouse+gas+emissions+as+part+of+the+city%E2%80%99s+Climate+Action+and+Resilience+Plan.
Daily file illustration by Lily Ogburn
An implementation task force met Wednesday to discuss reducing Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions as part of the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor
January 3, 2024

At their first meeting of the new year Wednesday, members of the implementation task force for Evanston’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan discussed the main contributors to the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and reviewed the 2024 agenda for sustainability and resilience before it heads to City Council. 

The agenda calls for more sustainable facilities in municipal buildings, training for city employees about CARP’s goals, various additional community projects and ordinances to tackle issues like electrification and parking minimums. Sustainability and Resilience Manager Cara Pratt will present the agenda during Monday’s City Council meeting. 

According to slides shown during the meeting, greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 36% from 2005 to 2022. When accounting for renewable energy credits, which Evanston receives based on the amount of electricity generated from renewable energy sources in North and South Dakota, emissions decreased overall by 48%.

[Read more about Evanston’s renewable energy credits here]

Finalized in late 2018, CARP includes goals like carbon neutrality, or 0% carbon emissions, by 2050. Subgoals include decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025 and 80% by 2035.

Task force member Hank Neuberger said the group should place these goals in perspective when presenting them for the public, warning of the potential dangers if these goals are not met. 

“(Fulfilling these goals from) 2025 to 2050 is no sure thing,” Neuberger said. “It will require the community and the utilities to come together.” 

Sustainability and Resilience Specialist Ben Martin said the main reductions in emissions between 2005 and 2022 came from fewer vehicle miles traveled and less commercial and residential electricity usage.

According to Martin, commercial and industrial gas have been a main contributor to Evanston’s emissions since 2005. However, Martin did not list gas as a primary reason for reductions, and Pratt this is an area for improvement. 

“If gas is one of the top contributors and it’s not a significant source of reductions, then we need to do something about gas,” Pratt said. 

Several task force members also discussed opportunities for the city to work with community-based organizations to secure federal grants to aid in CARP implementation. 

Pratt said she would like to request that City Council members take a more active role in supporting CARP’s goals. 

“We still need referrals for some of this legislation,” Pratt said. “When there’s budget requests, they need to be weighed with the other city priorities. And (councilmembers) are the ones who need to be requesting updates from staff on different topics.” 

Task force member Jerri Garl suggested training senior supervisors and councilmembers on CARP’s goals. 

Garl added that city staff working on more targeted strategic plans — including for parks and green space, source water protection, and stormwater maintenance — should periodically provide clear reports to the Environment Board on their progress toward CARP’s goals. 

“There’s a tendency … to display how wonderful everything is, and that’s understandable, but for transparency purposes and to really understand (city employees’) direction, we need clarity on what needs to be done and that there’s a plan,” Garl said. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

CARP Implementation Task Force discusses new community dashboard to track climate action data

Local activists criticize slow efforts sustainability efforts

Sustainability coordinator shares CARP progress, shortcomings at City Council meeting
More to Discover
More in City
A northbound Metra train on the Union Pacific North Line pulls into Davis Street station in Evanston on Tuesday. The agency’s new fare structure will take effect Feb. 1.
Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February
A storefront with a decorated tree, and an open sign.
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
New laws, ordinances and legal changes rang in the new year, including a higher minimum wage and electronic-smoking restrictions.
New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices into law in Jan. 2023.
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council
More in Latest Stories
Weinberg junior Alianna Taitano promoted NU MiniChefz, a volunteer organization dedicated to teaching cooking and nutrition basics to local youth.
Wildcats explore volunteering, academic and artistic opportunities at student organizations fair
Prior to receiving the grant, Yin had conducted a variety of disability-focused research in Maine, Virginia and Kentucky.
SESP economist Michelle Yin receives $2.98 million grant for disability research
McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang was awarded the 2024 Rodney Hill Prize for his applications in solid mechanics.
Northwestern Prof. Yonggang Huang receives 2024 Rodney Hill Prize
Some ‘Cats agree that setting specific New Year’s resolutions sets the bar too high.
Wildcats set intentions for the New Year in different ways
Graduate student guard Boo Buie evaluates his offensive options.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66
“Ted” the series will premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock. It stars Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John.
Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in