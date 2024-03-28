Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

City to begin Main Street Corridor Improvement Project in April after delay

A+sign+that+reads+%E2%80%9CSidewalk+Closed.%E2%80%9D
Photo Courtesy of Katherine Gotsick
The Main Street Corridor Improvement Project will begin construction on Main Street during the first week of April.
Sarah Serota, Assistant Crosswords and Games Editor
March 28, 2024

Evanston will start the Main Street Corridor Improvement Project during the first week of April, according to the city’s Public Works Agency.

The project will involve roadway resurfacing and reconstruction; curb, gutter and streetlight replacement; streetscape improvements; traffic signal modernization; pavement markings and landscaping.

Senior Project Manager Sat Nagar said the project will give Main Street, which was in a “distressed condition,” a “facelift.” 

“The street is in pretty bad condition. The sidewalk has very old (pavement),” Nagar said.

The goals of the project include beautifying the business district, increasing safety for pedestrians and improving traffic flow, according to a March news release from the city. The project is part of a larger effort by Evanston to improve the roadway system throughout the city.  

The Illinois Department of Transportation delayed the project in 2023 because of understaffing and extensive paperwork. Businesses in the area have basements extending underneath the street, which required additional paperwork before construction could begin.

The first phase of the project will begin by renovating the sidewalk and streetscapes of the north side of Maple Avenue to Hinman Avenue, which the city said will be completed by the end of June.

The second phase will then redo the sidewalk and streetscapes on the south side of Maple Avenue to Hinman Avenue by the end of July. The third phase of the project will focus on street resurfacing and finish mid-August. The project will conclude with the addition of streetlights, traffic signals and signage by mid-September.

Evanston is managing the project alongside the Illinois Department of Transportation on the improvement project. The project will also be funded by federal and local funds.

The project will temporarily have adverse effects on businesses in the area, according to Katherine Gotsick, executive director of Main-Dempster Mile.

“Business is always depressed when there’s construction,” Gotsick said. “People cross the street to get away from it, and they’re literally digging up sidewalks.” 

Bob Piron, owner of Belgian Chocolatier Piron on Main Street, said he also anticipated that the construction may adversely affect business. 

“A lot of customers won’t come because it is too inconvenient to find a place to park,” Piron said. “Or they don’t feel safe walking over the temporary sidewalks or they don’t want to deal with the hassle.” 

But in the long run, the project will be a positive development for Main Street businesses, Gotsick said. 

Gotsick added that the project will reduce accidents, make Main Street safer for pedestrians and improve the appearance of the street.  

“It’ll be much greener,” Gotsick said. “The whole street will be repaved, so it’ll be smooth. The sidewalks, which are now paved, are being pushed up by tree roots; those will all be taken care of, and new sidewalks will be put in that will be much friendlier to the disabled.”

During the construction period, all parking restrictions are lifted within one block in each direction around Main Street — from Maple Avenue to Hinman Avenue. Gotsick said she believes the free parking will help maintain business in the area. 

The city will hold “Touch a Truck on Main Street!” on March 29 for community engagement during construction. Gotsick said Main Street will also have a mini-festival in October to  celebrate the end of construction.  

“While this is going to be a challenging time, we will do everything we can to support the businesses,” Gotsick said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @SarahSerota

