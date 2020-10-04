City receives funding for Main Street improvement project

Downtown Evanston. In the coming years, portions of Main Street will undergo construction to improve accessibility and infrastructure, with funding for the project partially coming from a Cook County grant.

Evanston has received $500,000 in grant funding from the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways to improve infrastructure and facilities along Main Street, according to a Tuesday news release.

The city is one of 30 municipalities to receive funding across Cook County as a part of the 2020 Invest in Cook initiative, which is distributing $8.5 million to local governments across the county.

The project plans include improving sidewalk access, increase ADA accommodations and allow pedestrians to access transit easily, among other improvements. Water main changes are slated to be finished during summer 2021, with other portions of the project scheduled to wrap up throughout 2022.

“Main Street not only provides residents with a vital connection to public transit, it’s also home to some of our city’s most unique and vibrant businesses,” Mayor Steve Hagerty said in the release. “These improvements will support safe transportation for all users and strong economic growth for years to come.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— Council to discuss firefighter union contract, Main Street Corridor project

— Lincolnwood completes construction project connecting to Evanston water supply

Comments