Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Flashback: The music of 2014 is alive and well 10 years later
January 4, 2024
Reel Thoughts: “Anyone But You” is nothing without chemistry
January 4, 2024
Men's Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate
January 4, 2024
Trending Stories
1
5866 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
996 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
727 Views
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor • January 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

CTA Yellow Line to reopen Friday

The+Yellow+Line%2C+which+has+been+suspended+since+a+train+crash+near+the+Howard+CTA+station+in+November%2C+will+run+at+a+slower+maximum+speed+when+it+reopens+Friday.
Daily file photo by Daniel Tian
The Yellow Line, which has been suspended since a train crash near the Howard CTA station in November, will run at a slower maximum speed when it reopens Friday.
Casey He, City Editor
January 4, 2024

The Chicago Transit Authority will reopen the Yellow Line Friday, according to a CTA news release published Thursday.

The three-stop line between the Dempster-Skokie and Howard CTA stations, also known as the Skokie Swift, has been suspended for 49 days since a Yellow Line train crashed into a snow removal machine on the track near the Howard station on Nov. 16. 

The crash left three people critically injured, including the operator, but there were no fatalities, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board in early December. The NTSB’s investigation is still ongoing and will examine if the railcars, the signal system or “organic material” on the track had an impact on the accident.

In the news release, CTA also announced it would reduce the speed limit on the Yellow Line to 35 mph from its previous 55 mph.

“I wanted to make sure we looked at every aspect of this incident, as thoroughly as we could, to ensure the highest levels of safety when we reopened,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. in the new release. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @caseeey_he

Related Stories:

CTA Yellow Line train crash at Howard station injures 38

Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February

CTA Holiday Train carries Santa, elves to every ‘L’ station
More to Discover
More in City
An implementation task force met Wednesday to discuss reducing Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions as part of the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan.
CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda
A northbound Metra train on the Union Pacific North Line pulls into Davis Street station in Evanston on Tuesday. The agency’s new fare structure will take effect Feb. 1.
Evanston Metra riders may see lower fares starting in February
A storefront with a decorated tree, and an open sign.
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
New laws, ordinances and legal changes rang in the new year, including a higher minimum wage and electronic-smoking restrictions.
New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices into law in Jan. 2023.
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
More in Latest Stories
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern garners mixed results in nonconference play, looks to improve in Big Ten slate
Defensive back Timi Oke signs his national letter of intent at an NFL Academy event in December 2023. Oke was one of 15 Wildcat commits to join David Braun’s inaugural recruiting class on National Signing Day.
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
Weinberg junior Alianna Taitano promoted NU MiniChefz, a volunteer organization dedicated to teaching cooking and nutrition basics to local youth.
Wildcats explore volunteering, academic and artistic opportunities at student organizations fair
Prior to receiving the grant, Yin had conducted a variety of disability-focused research in Maine, Virginia and Kentucky.
SESP economist Michelle Yin receives $2.98 million grant for disability research
McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang was awarded the 2024 Rodney Hill Prize for his applications in solid mechanics.
Northwestern Prof. Yonggang Huang receives 2024 Rodney Hill Prize
Some ‘Cats agree that setting specific New Year’s resolutions sets the bar too high.
Wildcats set intentions for the New Year in different ways
More in Uncategorized
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
Britney Spears shares vulnerable story behind career and conservatorship battle in her new memoir, “The Woman in Me”
Britney Spears’ ‘The Woman in Me’ speaks louder than headlines
A picture of a Northwestern football player on the outside wall of the Ryan Field stadium.
Residents frustrated that ‘five folks with a vote’ intend to approve NU’s MOU
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
“The Holdovers” sees Paul Giamatti revivified in a holiday indie hit.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Holdovers’ is a heartwarming success
Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win
Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in