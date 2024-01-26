Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern finds production from unlikely players in loss to Penn State
January 26, 2024
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
January 26, 2024
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Penn State, extends losing streak to three
January 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2780 Views
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • January 24, 2024
2
1768 Views
City Council approves $2.6 million purchase of south Evanston’s Little Beans Cafe
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 23, 2024
3
1272 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern finds production from unlikely players in loss to Penn State

Northwestern+players+huddle+before+action.
Aria Wozniak/Daily Senior Staffer
Northwestern players huddle before action.
Henry Frieman, Reporter
January 26, 2024

With coach Joe McKeown back in action after missing six consecutive games,  Northwestern’s starting lineup saw several changes in its 76-65 loss to Penn State Thursday.

Graduate student guard Maggie Pina started her second consecutive game, and senior forward Jasmine McWilliams got the nod as the Wildcats (7-12, 2-6 Big Ten) faced the Nittany Lions (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) in a rematch of a 40-point PSU win earlier this month.

Both players wasted no time announcing their presence on the stat sheet. After Penn State’s Shay Ciezki scored the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer, Pina caught a pass from McWilliams and fired from beyond the arc to tie the game.

On the ensuing possession, McWilliams blocked a Penn State shot, and Pina rebounded. An NU miss meant another Nittany Lions possession –– and another McWilliams block.

McWilliams recorded a team-high five assists and added two blocks. Pina played 30 minutes, tallied 11 points and nabbed a team-high three steals. 

The Boston University transfer has seen a large uptick in minutes in recent weeks –– positively correlated with her scoring output. Through November and December, Pina hovered around a four points-per-game average –– in her last five outings, she has scored an average of 8.8 points per game. 

“I still think my role is the same while my minutes have gone up.” Pina said, “But it’s nice to know the faith the coaches have in me.” 

Penn State leapt out to a 12-point lead with six minutes remaining in the second quarter, evoking frightful memories of the two teams’ last meeting, but the ’Cats battled back. Junior forward Melannie Daley, coming off the bench, went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field in the first half with six points coming in the second quarter.

Foul trouble, however, limited Daley’s minutes. She picked up three fouls before the first half ended and was unable to match her efficiency in the second half.

“I need to be better defensively to not let that happen so I’m not on the court,” Daley said. 

NU went to the locker room at halftime down 38-32 and tied the game early in the third quarter after a pull-up jumper from freshman guard Casey Harter.  Knotted at 41-41, McWilliams dished to Pina in the corner, who drained it for the ’Cats’ first second-half lead in 15 days.

Penn State retook the lead, but junior guard Hailey Weaver –– in relief of Daley, who picked up her fourth foul –– scored a massive corner 3-pointer to cut the deficit to just one point midway through the third quarter. The ’Cats later tied the game.

“We’re seeing people step up in practice,” McKeown said, “and I think they deserve opportunities to carry over into the game.”

Penn State led by four points entering the fourth quarter, but Pina drilled from deep –– her third three-pointer –– to keep NU in it. Ultimately, after a fluctuating fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions went on a 7-0 run during crunch time and slammed the door.

The ’Cats face a daunting challenge in Bloomington on Sunday as they take on No. 14 Indiana and their star forward Mackenzie Holmes. Following that game, it’s back to the Welsh-Ryan Arena in front of a sell-out crowd as reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark and the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes come to Evanston on Jan. 31.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Penn State 76, Northwestern 65

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Firefighters from EFD and neighboring fire departments extinguished the fire in 20 minutes, and there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Junior guard Melannie Daley looks to evade defensive pressure against Penn State Thursday. Daley poured in 10 first-half points in the loss.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Penn State, extends losing streak to three
Equipment for the demolition sits outside of Ryan Field. Demolition work on the stadium is supposed to start the week of Jan. 29.
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer, Berry shine in second half, propel Northwestern past No. 10 Illinois in overtime thriller
Coleman Hawkins, wearing an orange uniform, reaches out across Buie’s arm as Buie puts up a shot.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern survives in 96-91 OT thriller against No. 10 Illinois
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh looks to back down an opponent Thursday.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 76, Northwestern 65
More in Sports
Soccer coach in black polo yells to his players.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s Russell Payne signs multi-year extension
Junior guard Melannie Daley earlier this season. Daley scored 18 points against Michigan State on Jan. 17.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane. Buie led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 96, No. 10 Illinois 91 (OT)
Juniors Anna Hightower and Ava Earl approach the finish line at a cross country meet. Earl won the mile event this weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern’s Earl, Ellis secure event victories at Aurora Grand Prix
Two fencers wearing masks stand side by side.
Fencing: Northwestern bolsters chemistry at Philadelphia Invitational
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern faces ranked Wisconsin team at home
More in Women's Basketball
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina plays defense against Ohio State Jan. 5 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the lane.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern’s prolonged scoring droughts to blame in rivalry loss to Illinois
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer. Pina led the ‘Cats with 11 points Sunday, going 3-3 from deep range, but NU fell 93-52 to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket against Illinois.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh has paced Northwesterns past four games.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 74, Wisconsin 69
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in