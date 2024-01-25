Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer, Berry shine in second half, propel Northwestern past No. 10 Illinois in overtime thriller
January 25, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern survives in 96-91 OT thriller against No. 10 Illinois
January 25, 2024
Rapid Recap: Penn State 76, Northwestern 65
January 25, 2024
Trending Stories
1
4516 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
2
2091 Views
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 21, 2024
3
983 Views
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • January 24, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Penn State 76, Northwestern 65

Junior+forward+Caileigh+Walsh+looks+to+back+down+an+opponent+Thursday.
Aria Wozniak/Daily Senior Staffer
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh looks to back down an opponent Thursday.
Colin Capece, Reporter
January 25, 2024

Northwestern returned to Welsh-Ryan arena Thursday night for round two with Penn State, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Wildcats looked competitive for the first time in a couple of weeks, and coach Joe McKeown returned to the sidelines after missing six games with an undisclosed illness, but NU fell 76-65.

The two teams traded threes to start the game, with NU’s graduate student guard Maggie Pina answering Penn State’s Shay Ciezki to knot the game at three. The ‘Cats then edged in front 7-6, using some cutting and quick passing against the press to create two open layups.

Penn State then went on a 15-4 run to take a commanding lead. A second-quarter surge brought NU within 6 at halftime, and the ‘Cats took the lead in the third quarter off another Pina three. 

But the Nittany Lions’ ferocious pressing defense was ultimately too much for NU to handle. The ‘Cats couldn’t make the shots that counted late, sending them to their third straight defeat.  

Here are three takeaways from NU’s home loss to Penn State.

Takeaways

  1. The ‘Cats finally clawed back

With McKeown back on the sidelines, NU looked like a team with an identity. The Cats’ didn’t relent after Penn State went on a 15-4 run in the first quarter, or when key scorer Melannie Daley was removed from the game with four fouls in the third quarter. 

Instead, NU showed some resilience and desire. After embarrassing losses to Michigan State and Illinois, which got out of hand as the games wore on, the ‘Cats went basket for basket with Penn State at certain points in the third and fourth quarters

  1. Clutch shooting was lacking

The fact that NU’s fourth quarter scoring is even being discussed — after back-to-back blowout losses —  is a welcome sign.

 But the ‘Cats couldn’t make buckets in crunch time, letting the chance to close out what would have been their eighth win of the season slip away. After taking a one-point lead with just over eight minutes remaining, NU missed its next two shots, allowing the Nittany Lions to pull back in front. Penn State did not fall behind again. A missed three by junior guard Hailey Weaver, followed by a turnover, put the finishing touches on a hard fought win for the visitors.

  1. NU looks ahead to Indiana

The ‘Cats will look to snap their losing streak at Indiana Saturday. This is NU’s first battle with the Hoosiers this season.

After getting run out of the gym by Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes — who visit Welsh-Ryan Wednesday — in a prime-time game, Indiana has responded with back-to-back wins. The Hoosiers still have just two losses on the season and are second in the Big Ten standings.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @colincapece

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout

Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Drag queen Coco Sho-Nell, dressed in a blue sequined outfit, walks down an aisle with people on either side.
The Dolphin Show’s ‘Kinky Cats’ drag performance transforms Fisk Hall into a room fit for ‘queens’
Because any legislation passed in the ASG Senate must be approved by the administration, several ASG senators said they consider the feasibility of implementing each policy.
Behind the vote: ASG senators pull back the curtain on voting decisions
Animal Panic’s personality shows through during their shows, producer Kyle Steiner said. Jokes, crowd interaction and even a blindfold all feature in their live performances.
Chicago band Animal Panic smashes stairs and streaming goals
Students planted succulents with soil containing compost and decorated the pots.
NU Compost Fair fosters culture for campus food sustainability
Matthew Nicholson, wearing a white uniform, dunks a basketball in a hoop.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern edges out Illinois 96-91
HEART Certified Auto Care owner Brian Moak stands with his father and two sons.
Auto Care company owner talks queer identity in a straight male-dominated industry
More in Sports
Soccer coach in black polo yells to his players.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s Russell Payne signs multi-year extension
Junior guard Melannie Daley earlier this season. Daley scored 18 points against Michigan State on Jan. 17.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane. Buie led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 96, No. 10 Illinois 91 (OT)
Juniors Anna Hightower and Ava Earl approach the finish line at a cross country meet. Earl won the mile event this weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern’s Earl, Ellis secure event victories at Aurora Grand Prix
Two fencers wearing masks stand side by side.
Fencing: Northwestern bolsters chemistry at Philadelphia Invitational
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern faces ranked Wisconsin team at home
More in Women's Basketball
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina plays defense against Ohio State Jan. 5 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the lane.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern’s prolonged scoring droughts to blame in rivalry loss to Illinois
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer. Pina led the ‘Cats with 11 points Sunday, going 3-3 from deep range, but NU fell 93-52 to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket against Illinois.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh has paced Northwesterns past four games.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 74, Wisconsin 69
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in