Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Paige Mott enters transfer portal

Senior forward Paige Mott has entered the transfer portal, she announced on social media Wednesday.

“To my coaches, teammates and all of the Wildcat Fans that I’ve had the pleasure to get to know throughout my journey; I want to thank you for always believing in me and for your endless support over the years,” Mott wrote on Instagram.

Mott played for four seasons at Northwestern, logging 2,293 minutes on the court. She started 52 of 60 games during the last two years, averaging 8.5 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game as a junior and senior.

Along with senior forward Jasmine McWilliams, she is one of the two remaining Wildcats from the 2020-21 squad that won the program’s first NCAA tournament game since 1993.

The 6-foot-1 forward was a two-year captain for the ’Cats. In her final season with the team, she led the purple and white alongside McWilliams and sophomore guard Caroline Lau.

“I’m so blessed and just thankful to have (my teammates) be my teammates,” Mott said at a Senior Night postgame press conference.

Filling in for Mott’s absence in the post will be new transfer Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan and junior Mercy Ademusayo.

Only time will tell if sophomore forward Lauren Trumpy will be game-ready ahead of the 2024-25 season, but NU coach Joe McKeown said last February that a healthy Trumpy can be “one of the best players in the Big Ten, potentially.”

McKeown also signed power forward Tayla Thomas, the No. 57 player in ESPN’s 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings, as part of his 2024 recruiting class.

“I will always cherish my time at Northwestern,” Mott wrote in her post. “With that being said… I am excited for my next chapter!”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

— Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan

— Women’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Brown guard Kyla Jones

— Women’s Basketball: ‘Why not me?’: Northwestern’s Paige Mott rises to the occasion