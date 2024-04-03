Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
April 4, 2024
ASG Senate elects new speaker and parliamentarian
April 3, 2024
Board of Trustees, Office of Civil Rights & Title IX Compliance share updates at Faculty Senate
April 3, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2370 Views
Residents remain concerned as Ryan Field demolition nears completion
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • March 31, 2024
2
1787 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
3
1393 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 is all roses, no thorns
David Samson, Development and Recruitment Editor • March 31, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Paige Mott enters transfer portal

Northwestern+forward+Paige+Mott+pulls+up+for+a+jumper+against+Indiana.+Mott+announced+her+entrance+into+the+transfer+portal+Wednesday.
Daily file photo by Rose Carlson
Northwestern forward Paige Mott pulls up for a jumper against Indiana. Mott announced her entrance into the transfer portal Wednesday.
Henry Frieman, Assistant Sports Editor
April 3, 2024

Senior forward Paige Mott has entered the transfer portal, she announced on social media Wednesday. 

“To my coaches, teammates and all of the Wildcat Fans that I’ve had the pleasure to get to know throughout my journey; I want to thank you for always believing in me and for your endless support over the years,” Mott wrote on Instagram.

Mott played for four seasons at Northwestern, logging 2,293 minutes on the court. She started 52 of 60 games during the last two years, averaging 8.5 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game as a junior and senior.

Along with senior forward Jasmine McWilliams, she is one of the two remaining Wildcats from the 2020-21 squad that won the program’s first NCAA tournament game since 1993.

The 6-foot-1 forward was a two-year captain for the ’Cats. In her final season with the team, she led the purple and white alongside McWilliams and sophomore guard Caroline Lau.

“I’m so blessed and just thankful to have (my teammates) be my teammates,” Mott said at a Senior Night postgame press conference. 

Filling in for Mott’s absence in the post will be new transfer Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan and junior Mercy Ademusayo. 

Only time will tell if sophomore forward Lauren Trumpy will be game-ready ahead of the 2024-25 season, but NU coach Joe McKeown said last February that a healthy Trumpy can be “one of the best players in the Big Ten, potentially.”

McKeown also signed power forward Tayla Thomas, the No. 57 player in ESPN’s 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings, as part of his 2024 recruiting class.

“I will always cherish my time at Northwestern,” Mott wrote in her post. “With that being said… I am excited for my next chapter!”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Brown guard Kyla Jones

Women’s Basketball: ‘Why not me?’: Northwestern’s Paige Mott rises to the occasion
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern huddles ahead of a nonconference game against Green Bay last fall. The Wildcats landed a pair of graduate transfers in the portal to bolster their midfield and defensive units in 2024.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern lands Suchecki, LeBel in transfer portal
Northwestern huddles ahead of its game against Rutgers Saturday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern set for heavyweight bout at No. 2 Maryland
Nunes: Just say no to Biden and Trump
Nunes: Just say no to Biden and Trump
Jayal: Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or purple utopia?
Jayal: Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or purple utopia?
Incoming freshmen say they look forward to experiencing downtown Chicago and Evanston.
Northwestern Class of 2028 regular decision admits prepare to join fellow Wildcats
A Church with a rainbow flag in front.
Evanston faith communities provide housing for migrants
More in Sports
Pat Fitzgerald. The former coach is suing Northwestern for $130 million in damages after being fired in July 2023.
Defense motion to dismiss Pat Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against NU, Schill denied
Bleachers behind a field.
NU requests city analysis on possible lakeside football field
Coach Ben Greenspan surveys the field.
B1G Baseball Recap: No. 24 Nebraska extends blazing hot winning streak
Northwestern celebrates at the plate after a home run.
Softball: Bottom of the lineup shines against Ohio State
A child in purple waves pom poms to a younger child.
Captured: Cheers, chants and cornbread in preparation of Round of 32 matchup
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
More in Women's Basketball
Northwestern huddles in a game against Ohio State
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Brown guard Kyla Jones
Northwestern huddles during a game against Penn State last year.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan
Melannie Daley fights traffic to get to the rim.
Women’s basketball: Lau and Daley continue to stand out against ranked opponents, despite loss to No. 14 Indiana
Freshman guard Freshman Casey Harter looks to advance the ball up the court Tuesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 14 Indiana 84, Northwestern 64
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh smiles as she shines in Saturday afternoon’s matchup versus Michigan at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Caileigh Walsh shines despite Northwestern’s loss to Michigan
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau rolls in a layup.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern battles in 74-60 loss to Michigan
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in