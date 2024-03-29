Women’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Brown guard Kyla Jones

Brown guard Kyla Jones announced her commitment to Northwestern as a graduate transfer Friday, marking the team’s second transfer portal addition of the day.

Jones averaged 17.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, earning first-team All-Ivy League accolades. The 5-foot-9 senior notched 20 double-digit scoring performances in 26 games, exceeding 20 points on nine occasions.

In three seasons with the Bears, Jones scored 1097 points, making her the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1000-point threshold.

A Chicago-native, Jones previously played at Whitney M. Young Magnet before attending Worcester Academy in Massachusetts for a prep year prior to her freshman season in Providence, Rhode Island.

Jones will provide coach Joe McKeown’s squad with a new offensive weapon and potential starter following the graduation of Maggie Pina.

