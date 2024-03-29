Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
45° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Brown guard Kyla Jones
March 29, 2024
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan
March 29, 2024
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
March 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
845 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
2
710 Views
Northwestern Undergraduate Premedical Scholars Program offers juniors early acceptance to Feinberg
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor • March 27, 2024
3
559 Views
Segal directors respond to student allegations on unsafe working environment
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • March 28, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Brown guard Kyla Jones

Northwestern+huddles+in+a+game+against+Ohio+State
Daily file photo by Sofia Dymova
Northwestern huddles in a game against Ohio State
Audrey Pachuta, Assistant Sports Editor
March 29, 2024

Brown guard Kyla Jones announced her commitment to Northwestern as a graduate transfer Friday, marking the team’s second transfer portal addition of the day. 

Jones averaged 17.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season, earning first-team All-Ivy League accolades. The 5-foot-9 senior notched 20 double-digit scoring performances in 26 games, exceeding 20 points on nine occasions. 

In three seasons with the Bears, Jones scored 1097 points, making her the 23rd player in program history to reach the 1000-point threshold. 

A Chicago-native, Jones previously played at Whitney M. Young Magnet before attending Worcester Academy in Massachusetts for a prep year prior to her freshman season in Providence, Rhode Island. 

Jones will provide coach Joe McKeown’s squad with a new offensive weapon and potential starter following the graduation of Maggie Pina. 

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan

 Women’s basketball: Lau and Daley continue to stand out against ranked opponents, despite loss to No. 14 Indiana

Rapid Recap: No. 14 Indiana 84, Northwestern 64
More to Discover
More in Sports
Northwestern huddles during a game against Penn State last year.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan
Sophomore Daniel Svärd putts the ball. Svärd, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, earned his second top-five tournament finish this season.
Men’s Golf: Svärd, Northwestern finish in third at the Duck Invitational
The Wildcats celebrate a midweek victory. They’ll look to extend their win streak as they travel to Ohio State this weekend.
Softball: Northwestern overcomes Loyola 7-3 in midweek matchup
Sophomore infielder Trent Liolios draws a walk in a game earlier this season. Liolios mashed a three-run home run in the first inning of Tuesday’s contest.
Baseball: Late-game pitching dooms Northwestern in 17-8 NIU loss
In a dominant offensive performance this weekend, Northwestern outscored the Spartans 20-4 over three games.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan State in opening conference series
Graduate student midfielder Jane Hansen darts up the field against Denver. Hansen tallied four caused turnovers in Chapel Hill Monday.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern secures 16-10 bounce-back victory at No. 13 North Carolina
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in