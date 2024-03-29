Women’s Basketball: Northwestern lands Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan

Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan will join Northwestern ahead of the 2024-25 season, she announced on X Friday.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore averaged 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 20 starts for the Bison last season. Sullivan scored a career-high 28 points against Loyola Maryland in February. During that game, she also grabbed 10 rebounds –– her first career double-double.

It’s a homecoming for the Antioch, Illinois native, who played at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.

Due to NCAA rules stating all members of the Wildcats’ coaching staff must wait until the transfer process is completed to discuss the move, coach Joe McKeown was unable to comment.

Sullivan will have two years of eligibility remaining once she takes the court in purple and white. She will fill a frontcourt gap in McKeown’s rotation should seniors Paige Mott and Jasmine McWilliams forgo their final year of eligibility.

