Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
55° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Chicago-area Jewish communities call for hostage release in Evanston demonstration
November 6, 2023
Men’s Basketball: Chris Collins engineered an incredible NCAA Tournament run last season. Can he do it again?
November 6, 2023
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
November 6, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1391 Views
Northwestern Medicine study identifies metixene as a promising breast cancer and brain metastases treatment
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • November 1, 2023
2
1140 Views
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
Joss Broward, Reporter • November 2, 2023
3
1079 Views
Two former NU football players allege a racist environment in football program
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: ‘Why not me?’: Northwestern’s Paige Mott rises to the occasion

Senior+forward+Paige+Mott+drives+to+the+basket.+Mott+tallied+10+points+and+seven+rebounds+in+NU%E2%80%99s+26-point+exhibition+victory+over+Lewis+last+week.
Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern
Senior forward Paige Mott drives to the basket. Mott tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in NU’s 26-point exhibition victory over Lewis last week.
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer
November 6, 2023

Nearly three years ago, then-freshman Paige Mott scored seven points as a starter in Northwestern’s 62-51 postseason win over UCF — the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1993.

Mott, one of only two remaining players from that 2020-21 squad, now enters her senior season as a second-year captain, a vocal leader and a dominant force in the paint. 

The Philadelphia native took a major step forward last season, averaging a career-best 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on a team-leading 52.7% shooting. Starting in mid-January, Mott scored in double digits for seven consecutive games and averaged 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 13 games of the season against Big Ten competition.

Mott, however, didn’t expect to bear the offensive load she ended up shouldering for most of her junior season, prompting her to take on a more involved role and transform her game in the process.

“Before junior year, I never thought of myself as a scorer. I thought of myself as more of a defensive player,” Mott said. “When (guard Melannie Daley​​) was unable to play in the beginning of 2023, I realized that my team needed somebody else that can score and I was basically just like, ‘Why not me?’”

As a freshman, Mott joined a team that was fresh off its first Big Ten title in 30 years and a program-record 26 wins. The 2019-20 Wildcats were poised to make a competitive run in the NCAA Tournament that year but were left hanging as the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a shot at redemption, Mott’s new squad looked to repeat as Big Ten champions, led by future WNBA guards senior Lindsey Pulliam and junior Veronica Burton.

Mott, the daughter of former WNBA player Andrea Garner, entered the season having averaged a double-double as a senior at Abington Friends School. The freshman was then immediately thrust into the spotlight when starting forward Courtney Shaw was injured and finished her first season having started 16 out of 25 games.

“It was definitely scary. I say this all the time, they threw me into the fire,” Mott said. “But I was just so excited to be able to learn from players like Lindsey Pulliam, Jordan Hamilton, Lauryn Satterwhite and Veronica Burton, and I ended up becoming really great friends with them. They taught me a lot about how to lead a team and the expectations that this team has.”

Mott averaged 3.6 points and 3.4 rebounds on 16 minutes a game, the sixth-most on the team. After defeating the Golden Knights in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, seventh-seeded NU fell to second-seeded Louisville in the round of 32.

With Shaw’s return to the lineup, Mott dropped to the bench during her sophomore year and saw slight decreases in her per-game statistics, though her efficiency held up.

The ’Cats likewise saw a downturn, finishing with an overall record of 17-12 and 8-8 in conference play, good enough for seventh in the Big Ten. 

In Mott’s junior season, her first as a captain, the ’Cats saw an even steeper decline in team play, despite the forward’s breakout year. The team ended the season with a 9-21 record and 2-16 conference finish, by far the worst marks during Mott’s time at NU.

“Not gonna lie, it was really hard,” Mott said. “It’s hard to not start pointing fingers at each other when we were losing that bad.”

With last season in the rearview mirror, Mott looks to lead by example as a hardworking player on both sides of the floor. 

Coach Joe McKeown noted Mott’s dedication to honing her craft, which paid dividends throughout last season.

“You could see it every day. Just her attitude in practice, the work ethic,” McKeown said at October’s Big Ten Media Day. “She got so efficient in the way she practiced, and I think that was a big difference.”

With their 11-day preseason trip to Spain, the ’Cats were able to invest into team culture and camaraderie, something that Mott hopes will manifest in their play this year. In NU’s first competition of the year, an exhibition against Division II Lewis last week, Mott put up 10 points and seven rebounds on the way to a 26-point victory.

As a captain alongside senior guard Jasmine McWilliams and sophomore guard Caroline Lau, Mott carries a renewed mindset heading into what may be her last season with the ’Cats.

“I feel like there’s been a lot of stuff in the media going out against us,” Mott said. “We can’t worry about social media and worry about who’s there watching us. (We can) only worry about ourselves and control what we can control during the game.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Maggie Pina embraces new home, new role at Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Caroline Lau reflects on her freshman season, looks ahead to sophomore campaign as captain 

Women’s Basketball: 2023-24 Wildcat entrance roundtable
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore guard Justin Mullins tries to jump the passing lane.
Men’s Basketball: Justin Mullins embraces family, prepares for first season at Northwestern
An athlete in a white jersey dribbles a basketball around a defender in a red jersey.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Lewis in exhibition game, opens season in calm fashion
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina plays defense. Pina, a transfer from Boston University, will look to improve NU’s 3-point shooting this season.
Women’s Basketball: Maggie Pina embraces new home, new role at Northwestern
Caroline Lau will lead Northwestern as a sophomore captain after posting a playing in all 30 games and averaging 5.7 points as a freshman.
Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Caroline Lau reflects on her freshman season, looks ahead to sophomore campaign as captain
Hundreds of protesters marched to Northwestern President Michael Schill’s residence Saturday afternoon, demanding the University divest from arms producers. Demonstrators rallied in Fountain square before marching, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Hundreds call for Gaza ceasefire, divestment from Israeli military at Saturday rally
Northwestern special assistant to the head coach Brian James (center) sits on the sidelines during the Wildcats exhibition win over McKendree.
Men’s Basketball: In 11th season at NU, family ties keep Brian James by Chris Collins’ side
More in Sports
Matthew Nicholson looks to pass the ball in a victory over Purdue last season. Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, Nicholson spoke of his high expectations both personally and for Northwestern.
Men’s Basketball: Q&A: Matthew Nicholson is ready for breakout 2023-24 season
Senior guard Ty Berry and graduate student guard Boo Buie.
Men’s Basketball: 2023-24 Wildcat entrance roundtable
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh. Walsh is one of several key cogs returning for Northwestern this season.
Women’s Basketball: 2023-24 Wildcat entrance roundtable
Northwestern volleyball players celebrate winning a point. Despite a strong first set, the Wildcats fell to Minnesota at home Sunday afternoon.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Minnesota in four sets
Freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole dribbles the ball. Bent-Cole scored the winning goal in double overtime to clinch the Big Ten Tournament title for Northwestern.
Field Hockey: Bent-Cole the hero in No. 1 Northwestern’s 1-0 double overtime win against No. 8 Maryland to capture Big Ten Tournament title
Graduate student forward Ugo Achara Jr. attacks the goal. Achara scored four goals and tallied an assist this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s season ends with Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan
More in Women's Basketball
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau throws a bounce pass to junior guard Melannie Daley in Northwestern’s 80-54 exhibition win over Lewis.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern victorious against Lewis in exhibition game
An athlete in a white jersey dribbles a basketball with her right hand.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Lewis 54
Northwestern coach Joe McKeown. McKeown spoke at WNURs Fired Up with Joe McKeown event Tuesday.
Women’s Basketball: McKeown, players talk upcoming season at WNUR ‘Fired Up’ event
Coach Joe McKeown points during a game. McKeown is entering his 16th season at the helm of Northwestern women’s basketball.
Women’s Basketball Notebook: McKeown, Mott and Walsh discuss preseason expectations and more at Big Ten Media Day
Boo Buie drives to the rim in a win over Indiana last season. At the Chicagoland Media Tipoff Luncheon, Buie spoke of his decision to return back to Northwestern for the upcoming season.
Basketball Notebook: Last year in rearview mirror as Northwestern’s men and women’s basketball teams prepare for upcoming season
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh attempts a layup.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern shoots for bounceback campaign
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in