Live updates: Encampment continues on Deering Meadow
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Stony Brook center Keenan Fitzmorris

Charlie Spungin, Data Visualizations Editor
April 28, 2024

Stony Brook center Keenan Fitzmorris will move westward and join Northwestern for the 2024-25 season as a graduate transfer, he announced on Instagram Sunday.

During his senior season with the Seawolves, the 7-foot center averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 35 appearances. Starting for most of December and January, he notched double-digit scoring in seven consecutive games. 

Fitzmorris started his collegiate career at Stanford where he appeared in just 17 games over two seasons. He then transferred to Stony Brook, where he played in 68 games during his junior and senior seasons.

The Overland Park, Kansas native received all-conference tournament honors, posting averages of 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds during the team’s postseason run to the CAA tournament final.

This will be Fitzmorris’ final year of eligibility, and he will presumably fill the 12th of the program’s 13 scholarships. 

Fitzmorris becomes the second portal addition under coach Chris Collins in this recruiting cycle, following Fairfield guard Jalen Leach’s commitment to Northwestern on April 28th.

With graduate student Blake Preston’s departure from the program, Collins looks to fill the void in production with Fitzmorris, who will likely slot into a backup center role for NU. He joins Matthew Nicholson and Luke Hunger as the roster’s big men.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

 

