Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Berry, Nicholson to return for fifth seasons

Less than a month after Northwestern’s season-ending loss to back-to-back national champions UConn, senior guard Ty Berry and senior center Matt Nicholson announced they will return for their final year of eligibility next season.

Sustaining a torn meniscus in the Wildcats’ win over Nebraska in February, Berry missed out on the team’s final 11 games of the season.

Prior to the injury, the Newton, Kansas native averaged 11.6 points per game and shot a career-best 44.9% from beyond the arc.

Man it feels good to be back💜😈 @NUMensBball pic.twitter.com/L6s0XdtNDO — Ty Berry (@Ty_Berry3) April 10, 2024

As for the 7-foot, 280-pound Nicholson, the big man will also stay on campus.

The senior center averaged 5.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24 before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Iowa on March 2.

He did not play in any of NU’s postseason games but journeyed on a 12-hour plus road trip to Brooklyn for the ’Cats’ first and second–round contests in the NCAA tournament. The Clarkston, Michigan native served as another coach on the sideline during his team’s March Madness run.

The beard is back!💜 pic.twitter.com/qqxLt9NHef — Matthew Nicholson (@mtnicholso20) April 10, 2024

Now, there will be “ONE MORE Y3AR” and “ONE MORE Y34R,” per the duo’s respective Instagram pages.