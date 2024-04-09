Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
LTE: NU should pursue Soldier Field for temporary football stadium
April 9, 2024
Duda: Dispelling “A non-vote is a vote for Trump” and Biden is “the lesser of two evils” amid war in Gaza
April 9, 2024
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes in third for second consecutive tournament
April 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1177 Views
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 7, 2024
2
1098 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
3
951 Views
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Berry, Nicholson to return for fifth seasons

Ty+Berry+%28left%29+and+Matthew+Nicholson+%28right%29+each+announced+on+social+media+Tuesday+they+will+be+returning+to+Northwestern+for+another+season.%0A
Daily file photos by Angeli Mittal and Alyce Brown
Ty Berry (left) and Matthew Nicholson (right) each announced on social media Tuesday they will be returning to Northwestern for another season.
Audrey Pachuta and Henry Frieman
April 9, 2024

Less than a month after Northwestern’s season-ending loss to back-to-back national champions UConn, senior guard Ty Berry and senior center Matt Nicholson announced they will return for their final year of eligibility next season. 

Sustaining a torn meniscus in the Wildcats’ win over Nebraska in February, Berry missed out on the team’s final 11 games of the season. 

Prior to the injury, the Newton, Kansas native averaged 11.6 points per game and shot a career-best 44.9% from beyond the arc.

As for the 7-foot, 280-pound Nicholson, the big man will also stay on campus.

The senior center averaged 5.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24 before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Iowa on March 2. 

He did not play in any of NU’s postseason games but journeyed on a 12-hour plus road trip to Brooklyn for the ’Cats’ first and second–round contests in the NCAA tournament. The Clarkston, Michigan native served as another coach on the sideline during his team’s March Madness run.

Now, there will be “ONE MORE Y3AR” and “ONE MORE Y34R,” per the duo’s respective Instagram pages.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson high-fives a teammate in the dugout. Robinson tallied three hits and a home run against Michigan Saturday.
Softball: All-hands-on-deck effort keeps Northwestern’s home win streak alive
Northwestern baseball players high-five at Tulane.
Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern’s losing skid extends to nine games
A group of tennis players wearing white/gray long-sleeved shirts gather together in a circle, their hands on each other’s shoulders.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
Northwestern sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson celebrates while circling the bases on a softball field.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
Freshman pitcher Riley Grudzielanek looks toward home plate. Grudzielanek struck out three in four innings against Michigan Saturday.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan at home, jumps atop Big Ten standings
Graduate student Christina Hand gets ready to serve against Wisconsin. Hand went 4-0 this weekend in singles and doubles without dropping a set.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern wins at Minnesota, falls at home versus Wisconsin in dramatic weekend
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in