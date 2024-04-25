Women’s Basketball: Michigan forward Taylor Williams transfers to Northwestern

Michigan forward Taylor Williams will don Northwestern’s purple and white ahead of the 2024-25 season as a graduate transfer, she announced on Instagram Thursday.

As a graduate transfer in Ann Arbor, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 24 games for the Wolverines last season. She started six games, most notably racking up a 19-point, 18-rebound performance against South Dakota on Nov. 19.

The New Baltimore, Michigan, native began her collegiate career at Western Michigan, spending four years with the program. She tallied over 1,000 career points with the Broncos, earning All-MAC Defensive Team and All-MAC honorable mention honors during the 2022-23 season.

Williams averaged 14.7 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game in her final season with Western Michigan.

Williams became the 28th player to join the 1,000-point club in Broncos history and is tied for the program’s single-game record for rebounds with 21.

This will be Williams’s final year of eligibility.

This is coach Joe McKeown’s third portal addition of the cycle, as he has secured commitments from Bucknell forward Grace Sullivan and Brown guard Kyla Jones.

With departures from forwards Paige Mott and Alana Goodchild –– and no announcement from senior forward Jasmine McWilliams on whether she will utilize her final year of eligibility –– the veteran coach has begun filling out his rotation.

