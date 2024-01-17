Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
19° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69
January 17, 2024
Local teen seeks to eliminate language barriers in healthcare
January 17, 2024
History department faculty and undergraduate lunch cultivates connection, encourages academic exploration
January 17, 2024
Trending Stories
1
547 Views
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
Victoria Ryan, Reporter • January 14, 2024
2
526 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
3
504 Views
Wind chill warning in effect as subzero temperatures continue
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 14, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72

Melannie+Daley+passes+the+ball+to+a+teammate+as+opponent+players+make+attempts+to+block.
Daily file photo by Carlotta Angiolillo
Junior guard Melannie Daley.
Audrey Pachuta, Reporter
January 17, 2024

Following a decisive defeat against in-state rival Illinois, Northwestern faced an uphill battle for a bounceback victory against Michigan State Wednesday.

Hopes for a victory dimmed early as the Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) fell 91-72, marking their fifth loss in conference play this season.

After the first 10 minutes of play , NU was down by 10 points. Early struggles were only par for the course, as the ‘Cats soon fell into a much deeper hole. 

Less than four minutes later, the Spartans (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) had increased their lead to 21, as they opened up the second quarter with a 13-2 run to put the visitors further in the rearview mirror. 

NU generated momentum at the end of the first half, as the ‘Cats poured in eleven points in the final four minutes and forced two Spartan turnovers. However, the surge proved insufficient to spur a sustained comeback effort, as NU trailed by 22 points at the intermission.

Coach Joe McKeown missed his fifth consecutive contest due to illness, with associate head coach Tangela Smith maintaining her post as acting head coach.

In seven games sans McKeown this season, the ‘Cats have struggled to string together positive results with just one victory, while their opponents have outscored them by a margin of 611- 426.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Michigan State.

Takeaways

1. First quarter turnovers dig an early hole for the ‘Cats 

Despite recent improvements in ball handling, excessive turnovers have NU’s achilles heel this season, defining a dismal early conference stretch.

Sporting the Big Ten’s least favorable turnover margin, the ‘Cats encountered a formidable opponent in the Spartans. Michigan State boasts the conference’s best turnover margin and ranks fourth nationally.

Opening Wednesday’s contest, NU fell back into familiar habits that have plagued consistent progress. They turned the ball over six times in the opening five minutes, putting them on pace for a 48-turnover performance early on. 

Unlike in games against Penn State and Ohio State, where early turnovers dictated the tone for the entire game, the ‘Cats were able to rectify their sloppy ball handling after the first few minutes. 

The squad still racked up 13 lost possessions and allowed Michigan State to generate 19 points off turnovers. 

2. NU’s defensive woes persist

Ranked 315th out of 348 Division 1 teams in defensive field goal percentage, an inability to put pressure on their opponents continues to be a fatal flaw for the ‘Cats.

NU has fallen by margins of 20 points or more in nine of their 18 games this season, falling by  40 or more in three of these occasions. 

The ‘Cats allowed the Spartans to rack up 50 points in the first half on a 19-of-32 shooting clip, including eight outside conversions.

After Sunday’s loss to Illinois, graduate student guard Maggie Pina discussed her frustration with the team’s lack of physicality. Four days removed from that defeat, the squad showed little improvement in their matchup against Michigan State. 

3. The ‘Cats look towards their first rematch of the season

Following the loss to Michigan State, NU returns home to Welsh-Ryan Arena to host Penn State next week. 

When the ‘Cats traveled to Happy Valley two weeks ago, they lost by forty points and accumulated a season-high 30 turnovers. 

To entertain any hope of revenge against the Nittany Lions, ball security must improve drastically from their last matchup. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois

Women’s basketball: Northwestern’s prolonged scoring droughts to blame in rivalry loss to Illinois
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Eig said the creation of “King: A Life” took six years, hundreds of interviews and a team of fact-checkers.
Medill alumnus Jonathan Eig commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at annual keynote
Kellogg Prof. Allison Henry moderated the event.
Mycotoo’s Fri Forjindam emphasizes imagination, original perspectives in creating theme parks, immersive experiences at MSLCE talk
The upper torso and side of a man’s face are placed on a yellow backdrop. The left side of the man’s transitions into a large number of bees.
Reel Thoughts: David Ayer’s ‘The Beekeeper’ is simple yet exciting
News Quiz: Evanston flower shop reopening, NU’s top albums, VCC performs “Aashiyana”
News Quiz: Evanston flower shop reopening, NU’s top albums, VCC performs “Aashiyana”
Reneé Rapp stars as “Queen Bee” Regina George alongside Angourie Rice as new girl Cady Heron in the new musical adaptation of “Mean Girls.”
Reel Thoughts: ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical tries to have it both ways
Once injected into the bloodstream, the antibodies target the cells responsible for the specific allergic reaction without suppressing the entire immune system.
Northwestern researchers develop therapy to prevent allergic reactions
More in Sports
NU Wildside looks to break the Welsh-Ryan Arena student attendance record of 1,746 during Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Maryland. The record was set at volleyball’s game against then-No. 1 Wisconsin last September.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern Wildside looks to break student attendance record against Maryland
Player in purple shirt takes swing with a tennis racket.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern snatches victory from FAU in doubles season opener
A tennis player in a black jersey and baseball cap holding a neon yellow racket with black stripes looks to the right.
Men's Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the lane.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern’s prolonged scoring droughts to blame in rivalry loss to Illinois
A Northwestern swimmer looks to reach the wall.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern dominates the University of Chicago at opening meet
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer. Pina led the ‘Cats with 11 points Sunday, going 3-3 from deep range, but NU fell 93-52 to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois
More in Women's Basketball
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket against Illinois.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh has paced Northwesterns past four games.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 74, Wisconsin 69
Basketball player Casey Harter, who is wearing a white uniform, dribbles the ball away from Ohio State guard Madison Greene, who is wearing red.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern loses second straight game to No. 20 Ohio State
A group of basketball players wearing white uniforms stand in a huddle in the middle of the court.
Women’s Basketball: ‘Sleep with it. Eat with it’: Northwestern has to take better care of the ball
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina dribbles the ball up the court. With her six point performance against the Buckeyes, Pina is just one point shy of 1,000 career points.
Rapid Recap: No. 20 Ohio State 90, Northwestern 60
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern garners mixed results in nonconference play, looks to improve in Big Ten slate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in