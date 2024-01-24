Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
January 24, 2024
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch
January 24, 2024
Ahead of ranked-choice voting in Evanston in 2025, Illinois sees push for electoral reform
January 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
4521 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
2
2187 Views
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Lily Shen, Senior Staffer • January 18, 2024
3
2088 Views
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch

Junior+guard+Melannie+Daley+earlier+this+season.+Daley+scored+18+points+against+Michigan+State+on+Jan.+17.
Daily file photo by Rachel Spears
Junior guard Melannie Daley earlier this season. Daley scored 18 points against Michigan State on Jan. 17.
Henry Frieman and Charlie Spungin
January 24, 2024

Eight days out from an East Lansing letdown at Michigan State, Northwestern returns home to a thawed Lake Michigan and temperatures above freezing.

Evanston’s snow accumulation appears to be melting, but in their frosty white uniforms, Penn State remains a bitter opponent for Thursday’s grudge match at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

In their last battle, the Nittany Lions (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) blew the Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) out of the water in a 95-55 win. NU compiled 30 turnovers and allowed four Penn State starters to eclipse double-digit scoring outputs.

On their home court, however, the ’Cats will look to even up the season series. Here are three key statistics to catch up on ahead of Thursday’s tilt:

  1. Turnover battle will be critically important

This year, the ’Cats have been remarkably loose with the ball. They currently rank 247th in the NCAA in turnovers, averaging 17.3 turnovers per game. 

This lofty figure, however, has been trending downward in recent weeks –– early on in the season, NU averaged close to 20 turnovers per game. But, their season-high of 30 turnovers came against the Nittany Lions on Jan. 2. 

In their last three games (a 1-2 stretch), the ’Cats have done a much better job of protecting the rock, committing just 12 turnovers per game. They have won four of their last six games in which they have committed 15 or fewer turnovers.

Penn State is just ten spots above NU in the NCAA turnover rankings, sitting at 237th with 17.1 turnovers per game.

If the ’Cats can play strong defense and limit their mistakes, the turnover battle’s bragging rights could certainly be up for grabs –– which may decide the game.

  1. Daley, Pina picking up scoring intensity

Junior guard Melannie Daley started the season on a torrid pace, averaging 18.5 points per game in her first four starts. Daley, who missed most of last season with an undisclosed injury, appeared to be the newest star in NU’s offense before a cold December stretch. 

However, she has steadily been producing throughout January and scored a month-high 18 points against Michigan State. In her last three games, Daley has tallied an average of 13 points per game.

In NU’s seven wins this season, Daley has averaged 18.4 points per game. If her midrange jumper falls the right way Thursday, the team’s offensive attack will have a huge boost.

Graduate student guard Maggie Pina, a transfer from Boston University, has seen her minutes increase over the last few games and started against Michigan State over Daley. She has averaged nine points per game in her previous three games, shooting 6-of-10 from deep over that stretch.

If the two teams’ last meeting spells anything in terms of points scored, a three-point sniper will be pivotal for the ’Cats’ chances of victory.

  1. NU’s defense is statistically worst in country

Through the season’s first 18 games, the ’Cats ranked dead last in the country in defensive rating — the number of points a team allows per 100 possessions — at 110.8.

That marks women’s college basketball’s worst defense since the 2017-18 season, when the University of Evansville posted a 111.0 grade. The next worst Big Ten defense this season is Rutgers, with a 99.5 defensive rating. 

The NU defense has been trending downward since conference play began. In four of the ’Cats’ last five games, Big Ten opponents have exceeded the 90-point mark. NU lost all four of those matchups by at least 15 points.

The ’Cats will need to batten down the hatches and tighten up their rotations on defense to stand any chance of leaving Welsh-Ryan Arena victorious Thursday. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout

Women’s Basketball: ‘Sleep with it. Eat with it’: Northwestern has to take better care of the ball
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Since Evanston voted to implement ranked-choice voting for municipal elections starting in 2025, there has been a statewide push to introduce this method in Illinois.
Ahead of ranked-choice voting in Evanston in 2025, Illinois sees push for electoral reform
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane. Buie led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 96, No. 10 Illinois 91 (OT)
Sunrise Yoga is offered at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
NU students embrace radiance at Sunrise Yoga
Y.O.U. plans to upgrade its MakerSpace technology with more than $32,000 in grant money received in November.
Evanston Y.O.U. to upgrade MakerSpace technology with grant money
Students discussed the way carceral logic manifests in education, including in the lack of accommodations for students with disabilities and health issues.
UPEP unpacks carceral logic in NU’s past and present at Disorientation Week event
More in Sports
Juniors Anna Hightower and Ava Earl approach the finish line at a cross country meet. Earl won the mile event this weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern’s Earl, Ellis secure event victories at Aurora Grand Prix
Two fencers wearing masks stand side by side.
Fencing: Northwestern bolsters chemistry at Philadelphia Invitational
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern faces ranked Wisconsin team at home
Senior Maria Shusharina readies for a return.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern sweeps Butler and Eastern Michigan in Saturday slate
Senior Saiprakash Goli celebrates a point.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern comes up winless against Memphis, Louisville
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer looks to create separation against Purdue. Barnhizer poured in a career-high 24 points against Nebraska Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer’s career-high not enough, Northwestern falls at Nebraska
More in Women's Basketball
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina plays defense against Ohio State Jan. 5 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the lane.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern’s prolonged scoring droughts to blame in rivalry loss to Illinois
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer. Pina led the ‘Cats with 11 points Sunday, going 3-3 from deep range, but NU fell 93-52 to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket against Illinois.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh has paced Northwesterns past four games.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 74, Wisconsin 69
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in