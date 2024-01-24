Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch

Eight days out from an East Lansing letdown at Michigan State, Northwestern returns home to a thawed Lake Michigan and temperatures above freezing.

Evanston’s snow accumulation appears to be melting, but in their frosty white uniforms, Penn State remains a bitter opponent for Thursday’s grudge match at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

In their last battle, the Nittany Lions (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) blew the Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) out of the water in a 95-55 win. NU compiled 30 turnovers and allowed four Penn State starters to eclipse double-digit scoring outputs.

On their home court, however, the ’Cats will look to even up the season series. Here are three key statistics to catch up on ahead of Thursday’s tilt:

Turnover battle will be critically important

This year, the ’Cats have been remarkably loose with the ball. They currently rank 247th in the NCAA in turnovers, averaging 17.3 turnovers per game.

This lofty figure, however, has been trending downward in recent weeks –– early on in the season, NU averaged close to 20 turnovers per game. But, their season-high of 30 turnovers came against the Nittany Lions on Jan. 2.

In their last three games (a 1-2 stretch), the ’Cats have done a much better job of protecting the rock, committing just 12 turnovers per game. They have won four of their last six games in which they have committed 15 or fewer turnovers.

Penn State is just ten spots above NU in the NCAA turnover rankings, sitting at 237th with 17.1 turnovers per game.

If the ’Cats can play strong defense and limit their mistakes, the turnover battle’s bragging rights could certainly be up for grabs –– which may decide the game.

Daley, Pina picking up scoring intensity

Junior guard Melannie Daley started the season on a torrid pace, averaging 18.5 points per game in her first four starts. Daley, who missed most of last season with an undisclosed injury, appeared to be the newest star in NU’s offense before a cold December stretch.

However, she has steadily been producing throughout January and scored a month-high 18 points against Michigan State. In her last three games, Daley has tallied an average of 13 points per game.

In NU’s seven wins this season, Daley has averaged 18.4 points per game. If her midrange jumper falls the right way Thursday, the team’s offensive attack will have a huge boost.

Graduate student guard Maggie Pina, a transfer from Boston University, has seen her minutes increase over the last few games and started against Michigan State over Daley. She has averaged nine points per game in her previous three games, shooting 6-of-10 from deep over that stretch.

If the two teams’ last meeting spells anything in terms of points scored, a three-point sniper will be pivotal for the ’Cats’ chances of victory.

NU’s defense is statistically worst in country

Through the season’s first 18 games, the ’Cats ranked dead last in the country in defensive rating — the number of points a team allows per 100 possessions — at 110.8.

That marks women’s college basketball’s worst defense since the 2017-18 season, when the University of Evansville posted a 111.0 grade. The next worst Big Ten defense this season is Rutgers, with a 99.5 defensive rating.

The NU defense has been trending downward since conference play began. In four of the ’Cats’ last five games, Big Ten opponents have exceeded the 90-point mark. NU lost all four of those matchups by at least 15 points.

The ’Cats will need to batten down the hatches and tighten up their rotations on defense to stand any chance of leaving Welsh-Ryan Arena victorious Thursday.

