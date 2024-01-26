Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
January 26, 2024
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Penn State, extends losing streak to three
January 26, 2024
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
January 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
4656 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
2
2755 Views
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • January 24, 2024
3
2216 Views
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Penn State, extends losing streak to three

Junior+guard+Melannie+Daley+looks+to+evade+defensive+pressure+against+Penn+State+Thursday.+Daley+poured+in+10+first-half+points+in+the+loss.
Aria Wozniak/Daily Senior Staffer
Junior guard Melannie Daley looks to evade defensive pressure against Penn State Thursday. Daley poured in 10 first-half points in the loss.
Gabi Egozi, Assistant Sports Editor
January 26, 2024

Northwestern looked to avoid a third straight defeat Thursday night as Penn State entered Welsh-Ryan Arena hungry to sweep the season series. 

Although the Wildcats (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) made it difficult, the Nittany Lions (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) ultimately prevailed 76-65 in the matchup.

After a devastating 40-point blowout loss in Happy Valley against Penn State on Jan. 2, NU went into Thursday night’s game looking to wipe its slate clean and garner a positive result.

“We were shocked when we went out against Penn State last time, and we did not want that to happen again,” graduate student guard Maggie Pina said. “We were encouraging all of our (trainers) and each other to get up to deny, to foul us, to make everything as difficult as it could be this week.”

Pina provided a boost for the ‘Cats in the first quarter’s opening minutes with a quick 3-pointer, NU’s first points of the game. She then recorded a quick assist to junior forward Caileigh Walsh and a steal. 

However, after nabbing four makes from 3-point range, Penn State began to pull away from the ‘Cats on a 15-2 run.

Turnovers were evenly distributed in the first quarter, reflecting the teams’ season trends. The Nittany Lions and NU are sparsely separated in the NCAA’s turnovers per game charts, with the ‘Cats ranking 252nd in the nation and Penn State just 19 spots ahead.

NU headed into the second quarter down 10 points, a deficit that remained tough to crack throughout the period.

Although Junior guard Melannie Daley’s three fouls kept her on the bench for a large portion of the second quarter, she was also the main upside for the ‘Cats and poured in six second-quarter points.

Daley headed into the intermission with 10 points on a perfect, 5-of-5 shooting clip.

Shortly before the half, NU upped the intensity, forcing turnovers, attacking the basket and hitting shots from the field to cut into Penn State’s lead. 

The ‘Cats held Penn State scoreless in the last five minutes and 26 seconds of the quarter, ending the first half with a six-point deficit.

Coming out of the break, NU was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor, aggressively defending every possession on the defensive end and attacking the basket to fully erase the Nittany Lion lead.

And, with less than six minutes left in the third quarter, the ‘Cats took a three-point lead courtesy of Pina’s 3-pointer. This marked the team’s first second-half advantage in 15 days.

After gaining the lead halfway through the third quarter, NU went toe-to-toe with Penn State, trading scores and solidifying a close-run race to the finish line.

The game remained close throughout the forth with each team trading buckets until just a little bit over three minutes left to play, when Nittany Lion guard Makenna Marisa tallied a pivotal 3-pointer to seemingly solidify the game. 

In the last three minutes of game action, the Nittany Lions pulled away on a nine to two run, allowing them to come out victorious in Evanston.

Walsh and Sophomore guard Caroline Lau were exceptional forces for the ‘Cats, combining for 27 points. Walsh finished the game with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Lau finished the night with 10 points and a 2-of-3 conversion rate from beyond the arc.

With the ‘Cats coming up short despite a valiant push, coach Joe McKeown’s squad recorded its 12th loss of the season.

NU’s heartbreaking 76-65 point loss will have to be pushed to the back burner as the ‘Cats gear up for a tough road matchup against No. 14 Indiana on Sunday. 

“Their aspirations are to get to the final four and they play with that type of confidence,” McKeown said of the Hoosiers. “We are excited for the challenge.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Gabriella_Egozi

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch

Rapid Recap: Penn State 76, Northwestern 65

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Equipment for the demolition sits outside of Ryan Field. Demolition work on the stadium is supposed to start the week of Jan. 29.
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer, Berry shine in second half, propel Northwestern past No. 10 Illinois in overtime thriller
Coleman Hawkins, wearing an orange uniform, reaches out across Buie’s arm as Buie puts up a shot.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern survives in 96-91 OT thriller against No. 10 Illinois
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh looks to back down an opponent Thursday.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 76, Northwestern 65
Drag queen Coco Sho-Nell, dressed in a blue sequined outfit, walks down an aisle with people on either side.
The Dolphin Show’s ‘Kinky Cats’ drag performance transforms Fisk Hall into a room fit for ‘queens’
Because any legislation passed in the ASG Senate must be approved by the administration, several ASG senators said they consider the feasibility of implementing each policy.
Behind the vote: ASG senators pull back the curtain on voting decisions
More in Sports
Soccer coach in black polo yells to his players.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern’s Russell Payne signs multi-year extension
Junior guard Melannie Daley earlier this season. Daley scored 18 points against Michigan State on Jan. 17.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane. Buie led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 96, No. 10 Illinois 91 (OT)
Juniors Anna Hightower and Ava Earl approach the finish line at a cross country meet. Earl won the mile event this weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern’s Earl, Ellis secure event victories at Aurora Grand Prix
Two fencers wearing masks stand side by side.
Fencing: Northwestern bolsters chemistry at Philadelphia Invitational
Northwestern swimmers dive into the pool.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern faces ranked Wisconsin team at home
More in Women's Basketball
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina plays defense against Ohio State Jan. 5 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the lane.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern’s prolonged scoring droughts to blame in rivalry loss to Illinois
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer. Pina led the ‘Cats with 11 points Sunday, going 3-3 from deep range, but NU fell 93-52 to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket against Illinois.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh has paced Northwesterns past four games.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 74, Wisconsin 69
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in