Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Photo Gallery: Chicagoans rally after 2 years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 26, 2024
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
February 26, 2024
NU Science Olympiad Club hosts third annual high school invitational
February 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2160 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
2
1914 Views
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
Luis Castañeda, Video Editor • February 22, 2024
3
716 Views
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In Memoriam: Clarke’s Off Campus

The+Clarke%E2%80%99s+Off+Campus+storefront+stands+empty+with+a+large+white+sign+in+the+window+that+says+%E2%80%9CFor+Rent.%E2%80%9D
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
The empty location left behind by Clarke’s Off Campus. The restaurant served brunch for over three decades and closed in February 2023.
Grace M. Wu, Reporter
February 26, 2024

Clarke’s Off Campus, a go-to Sunday brunch spot, closed its doors in February 2023 — after serving in Evanston for over three decades.

Since the 1980s, the longtime downtown diner proudly welcomed the Northwestern and broader Evanston community with staple breakfast and lunch foods, such as omelets and sandwiches.

Clarke’s even moved to a more modern storefront location on Davis Street to accommodate for larger parties in 2019. Yolanda Ewing-Tsatas, Clarke’s owner, decorated the new interior with pictures of NU football players and newspaper cutouts of the restaurant.

With their move to a new location, Clarke’s diversified their menu to include items like the “Avocado Abby,” wheat toast topped with avocado spread and melted cheese, the “Tommy Burger” served with special sauce, melted American cheese, pickles and lettuce, and the Impossible Burger. Customers also enjoyed the Mediterranean skillet, cinnamon roll pancakes and classic breakfast burritos.

Despite securing a liquor license, Clarke’s failed to survive multiple closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually closing, Clarke’s and its rich breakfast foods and Ewing-Tsatas’s kind energy and aura will always be missed.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @_gracewuu
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
The safety preparation resolution would mandate active shooter training for staff members and encourage the University to implement an in-person campus safety True Northwestern Dialogue, among other initiatives.
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
Students enjoyed a round of Mahjong at Game Gala as they snacked on charcuterie and Italian soda.
NU Nights Game Gala provides students with a substance-free Friday evening activity
Both local school districts are collaborating with the Evanston Police Department for their emergency responses.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies
Sunrise Yoga is offered at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
NU students embrace radiance at Sunrise Yoga
The Yellow Line, which has been suspended since a train crash near the Howard CTA station in November, will run at a slower maximum speed when it reopens Friday.
CTA Yellow Line to reopen Friday
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in