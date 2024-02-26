Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Photo Gallery: Chicagoans rally after 2 years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 26, 2024
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
February 26, 2024
NU Science Olympiad Club hosts third annual high school invitational
February 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2160 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
2
1914 Views
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
Luis Castañeda, Video Editor • February 22, 2024
3
716 Views
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Hotel: The Graduate

The+continental+architecture+brings+a+collegiate+feel.
Henry Friedman
The continental architecture brings a collegiate feel.
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor
February 26, 2024

Situated on tree-lined Hinman Avenue, the Graduate Evanston invites guests to bask in dark academia aesthetics while enjoying a cozy hotel stay.

Walking in, guests are greeted with warm lighting and an inviting, pine-scented smell. Vintage wallpaper, Persian rugs and comfy velvet chairs make the reception area feel like an elevated living room.

The hotel aims to emulate a collegiate environment, with locations in college towns across the country. To localize the experience, room decorations are inspired by Northwestern’s long history and many legends. Key cards are modeled after student IDs, with celebrity profile pictures adding humor to the bit.

The Homestead Room, the Graduate’s dining area, brings delicious ambience to go with the food. Servers are eager to please, even holding the kitchen open for latecomers who need a hearty meal to end their day of travels.

Greeting guests on their way in and out, the staff is friendly and knowledgeable, making the space feel even more like a home. Doormen at the front make luggage transportation easy.

One of the Graduate’s main attractions is its 1940s-era Otis elevator. While its vintage gold paneling brings charm, the small passenger capacity and its snail-like pace makes the elevator more inconvenient than it is worth. I would recommend taking the stairs.

Overall, a stay at the Graduate Evanston is simultaneously elevated and welcoming — but rooms go fast, so make sure to book it in advance.

Email: [email protected]
X: @SQPowers04
More to Discover
More in Best of Evanston
Happy Lemon’s wide array of flavors and colorful atmosphere have earned it the title of Best Boba.
Best Boba: Happy Lemon
A gold and black trophy that reads 2023 Winners against a red background with the words Best of Evanston written in gold at the top.
Best of Evanston 2023
“Smylie” is written in white bubble lettering and outlined in multiple colors, with a depiction of a train map next to the logo.
In Memoriam: Smylie Brothers Brewing Co.
Rows of pink and brown macaroons in trays.
Best Bakery: Bennison’s Bakery
White lettering reads “Clarke’s Off Campus” over a building with floor-to-ceiling windows.
In Memoriam: Clarke’s Off Campus
A red sign reading “Collectivo” shines over a pedestrian walking in snow.
Best Coffee Shop: Colectivo
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in