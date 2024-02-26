Best Hotel: The Graduate

Situated on tree-lined Hinman Avenue, the Graduate Evanston invites guests to bask in dark academia aesthetics while enjoying a cozy hotel stay.

Walking in, guests are greeted with warm lighting and an inviting, pine-scented smell. Vintage wallpaper, Persian rugs and comfy velvet chairs make the reception area feel like an elevated living room.

The hotel aims to emulate a collegiate environment, with locations in college towns across the country. To localize the experience, room decorations are inspired by Northwestern’s long history and many legends. Key cards are modeled after student IDs, with celebrity profile pictures adding humor to the bit.

The Homestead Room, the Graduate’s dining area, brings delicious ambience to go with the food. Servers are eager to please, even holding the kitchen open for latecomers who need a hearty meal to end their day of travels.

Greeting guests on their way in and out, the staff is friendly and knowledgeable, making the space feel even more like a home. Doormen at the front make luggage transportation easy.

One of the Graduate’s main attractions is its 1940s-era Otis elevator. While its vintage gold paneling brings charm, the small passenger capacity and its snail-like pace makes the elevator more inconvenient than it is worth. I would recommend taking the stairs.

Overall, a stay at the Graduate Evanston is simultaneously elevated and welcoming — but rooms go fast, so make sure to book it in advance.

