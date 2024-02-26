Best New Restaurant: Mensch’s Deli

Welcome to Mensch’s, the newest downtown bagel spot that has taken Evanston by storm.

No matter what you order from the Jewish deli-style pop-up, blissful bursts of flavor await. Close your eyes and point anywhere on the menu; you can’t go wrong at Mensch’s.

Perhaps you’ll enjoy a scrumptious pastry or freshly squeezed orange juice. Or maybe you’ll opt for an open-faced bagel sandwich, like countless customers before you. It’s these delicacies that Mensch’s is known for — and for excellent reason.

Each bagel sandwich is crafted to perfection, two savory halves of one mouth-watering whole. Give the Avocado Bagel or “Whitefish” a try, and your satisfaction is all but guaranteed. With rich layers of fresh toppings atop a crisp bagel of your choice, you’ll be yearning for more long after your final bite.

And it’s not just the food. Walking into Mensch’s, the same smiling faces always greet you behind the counter. Owned by friends-turned-business-partners Kiki Eliopoulos, Jack DeMar and Eric Kogan, Mensch’s creates a ‘hole-some’ atmosphere that perfectly complements its delightful bagels.

It’s no wonder why lines have spilled out the door every Saturday and Sunday the pop-up has popped up. During its seasonal openings last spring and fall, Mensch’s offered a delicious brunch to tons of bagel-lovers (and soon-to-be bagel-lovers) every weekend.

But, all good things must come to an end. The pop-up is currently closed, and the Mensch’s withdrawals are hitting hard. Come springtime, though, this issue will be no more. Our favorite bagels are returning to Evanston in just a few months — this time at a brick-and-mortar location on Chicago Avenue.

Soon, Evanston residents will be basking in bagel heaven every day of the week. Spring can’t come soon enough.

Email: [email protected]