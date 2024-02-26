Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Photo Gallery: Chicagoans rally after 2 years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 26, 2024
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
February 26, 2024
NU Science Olympiad Club hosts third annual high school invitational
February 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2160 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
2
1914 Views
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
Luis Castañeda, Video Editor • February 22, 2024
3
716 Views
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Best New Restaurant: Mensch’s Deli

Co-owner+Eric+Kogan+and+fellow+Mensch%E2%80%99s+employees+assemble+customers%E2%80%99+open-faced+bagel+sandwich+orders.+The+pop-up+currently+shares+its+space+with+Picnic+on+weekend+mornings.
Anna Bock/The Daily Northwestern
Co-owner Eric Kogan and fellow Mensch’s employees assemble customers’ open-faced bagel sandwich orders. The pop-up currently shares its space with Picnic on weekend mornings.
Melissa Dai, Senior Staffer
February 26, 2024

Welcome to Mensch’s, the newest downtown bagel spot that has taken Evanston by storm.

No matter what you order from the Jewish deli-style pop-up, blissful bursts of flavor await. Close your eyes and point anywhere on the menu; you can’t go wrong at Mensch’s.

Perhaps you’ll enjoy a scrumptious pastry or freshly squeezed orange juice. Or maybe you’ll opt for an open-faced bagel sandwich, like countless customers before you. It’s these delicacies that Mensch’s is known for — and for excellent reason.

Each bagel sandwich is crafted to perfection, two savory halves of one mouth-watering whole. Give the Avocado Bagel or “Whitefish” a try, and your satisfaction is all but guaranteed. With rich layers of fresh toppings atop a crisp bagel of your choice, you’ll be yearning for more long after your final bite.

And it’s not just the food. Walking into Mensch’s, the same smiling faces always greet you behind the counter. Owned by friends-turned-business-partners Kiki Eliopoulos, Jack DeMar and Eric Kogan, Mensch’s creates a ‘hole-some’ atmosphere that perfectly complements its delightful bagels.

It’s no wonder why lines have spilled out the door every Saturday and Sunday the pop-up has popped up. During its seasonal openings last spring and fall, Mensch’s offered a delicious brunch to tons of bagel-lovers (and soon-to-be bagel-lovers) every weekend.

But, all good things must come to an end. The pop-up is currently closed, and the Mensch’s withdrawals are hitting hard. Come springtime, though, this issue will be no more. Our favorite bagels are returning to Evanston in just a few months — this time at a brick-and-mortar location on Chicago Avenue.

Soon, Evanston residents will be basking in bagel heaven every day of the week. Spring can’t come soon enough.

Email: [email protected]
More to Discover
More in Best of Evanston
Happy Lemon’s wide array of flavors and colorful atmosphere have earned it the title of Best Boba.
Best Boba: Happy Lemon
A gold and black trophy that reads 2023 Winners against a red background with the words Best of Evanston written in gold at the top.
Best of Evanston 2023
“Smylie” is written in white bubble lettering and outlined in multiple colors, with a depiction of a train map next to the logo.
In Memoriam: Smylie Brothers Brewing Co.
Rows of pink and brown macaroons in trays.
Best Bakery: Bennison’s Bakery
White lettering reads “Clarke’s Off Campus” over a building with floor-to-ceiling windows.
In Memoriam: Clarke’s Off Campus
A red sign reading “Collectivo” shines over a pedestrian walking in snow.
Best Coffee Shop: Colectivo
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in