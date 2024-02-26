Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Best Haircut: Art + Science Salon

Zack Laurence/The Daily Northwestern
The Art + Science Salon opened its first location in downtown Evanston in 1989.
Misha Oberoi, Copy Editor
February 26, 2024

A failed organic chemistry midterm, a nasty break-up and a growing fire in the belly to “do something crazy” — what’s the historical fix for all?

For me, personally, a haircut always works.

And, there’s no better place than the Art + Science Salon located on Orrington Avenue for a much-needed trim.

Since 1989, Art + Science Salon has been crafting and serving good hair. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and till 5 p.m. on Saturdays, the Evanston salon offers cutting, coloring, formal styling, waxing, tanning and bridal services.

Every cut comes with a complimentary shampoo, conditioner and blowdry by the stylist. They also offer one complimentary neck or bang trim between every appointment. However, any extra styling, like curling and updos, comes with additional costs.

Some of the coloring options offered include full highlight, dual process, full balayage, bleach and tone and more.

For Northwestern students, the salon provides a special Wildcard discount as well.

So if you’re looking to get the curtain bangs you’ve wanted since high school, color your hair purple because #GoCats, or maybe donate it all for a good cause — Art + Science Salon should be next on your bucket list!

Email: [email protected]
