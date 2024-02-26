Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

In Memoriam: Boba Heaven

A+green+sign+with+white+letters+that+reads+%E2%80%9CBOBA+Heaven.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Francesco Thorik-Saboia
The empty Boba Heaven storefront. It opened and closed its doors in 2023.
David Samson, Copy Chief
February 26, 2024

Formerly located at 809 Church St., Boba Heaven’s time in downtown Evanston was short-lived. 

The store, originally called Teabar Boba, opened its location in February 2023, but was taken over by Boba Heaven in April. Boba Heaven is a restaurant chain with several stores around the Chicago area. 

The Evanston location offered customers a wide selection of fruit drinks, milk tea and other customizable flavors. Different from other Boba shops in town, they also served Turkish coffee, mini pancakes and waffle sticks. 

Unfortunately, competition on every street eventually took its toll on Boba Heaven, forcing them to close their doors within six months of opening. Shops like Happy Lemon and Kung Fu Tea have hundreds of stores around the U.S. and are very popular with the Northwestern student population.

Still, Boba Heaven brought joy and good memories to the Evanston community while it was here, and we’re sorry to see it go.

Email: [email protected]
