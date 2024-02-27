Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
District 202 board passes sustainability policy at joint meeting with District 65
February 27, 2024
City Council sends efficiency home plan back to committee, extending debate
February 27, 2024
Taco Diablo sets a fiery stage as Evanston’s best date spot
February 27, 2024
Trending Stories
1
8253 Views
Northwestern issues "all clear" message for shooting threat on Evanston campus
Samantha Powers and Avani KalraFebruary 25, 2024
2
2479 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
3
2331 Views
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
Luis Castañeda, Video Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Taco Diablo sets a fiery stage as Evanston’s best date spot

Luis Castaneda, Video Editor
February 27, 2024

A dim-lit haven known for its fiery ambiance, Taco Diablo attracts couples for romantic evenings with delicious Mexican cuisine. 

Co-owner Marty Cless says the idea for the restaurant came from a need for Mexican food in Evanston. Taco Diablo has endured challenges like a fire in 2013 but emerged stronger, offering unique drinks with secret ingredients and serving over a thousand tacos daily. 

With cozy seating options, signature margaritas, and impeccable dishes like chicken tinga and shrimp tacos, it’s no surprise that Taco Diablo remains a beloved spot for dates in Evanston.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @Luis_Casta220

 

Related Stories:

Taco Diablo returns to Evanston after 2013 fire

Best First Date Spot: Tapas Barcelona

Mexican restaurant Zentli brings home cooking and warmth to Evanston
More to Discover
More in Video
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
Chicagos newest wedding venue is....a rat hole?
The Gay Chicago Rat Hole Wedding Next Door
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
Running Dead: Zombies chase participants at annual Zombie Scramble
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 2
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 2
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in