Taco Diablo sets a fiery stage as Evanston’s best date spot

A dim-lit haven known for its fiery ambiance, Taco Diablo attracts couples for romantic evenings with delicious Mexican cuisine.

Co-owner Marty Cless says the idea for the restaurant came from a need for Mexican food in Evanston. Taco Diablo has endured challenges like a fire in 2013 but emerged stronger, offering unique drinks with secret ingredients and serving over a thousand tacos daily.

With cozy seating options, signature margaritas, and impeccable dishes like chicken tinga and shrimp tacos, it’s no surprise that Taco Diablo remains a beloved spot for dates in Evanston.

