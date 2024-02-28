Chealen Berry: Notes from the Newsroom

McCormick senior Chealen Berry performed Sunday for The Daily’s sixth installment of the Notes from the Newsroom concert series.

In February, Berry released her newest EP “You Have Been the Dream.” On Sunday, Berry performed two songs from that album — “Wish You’d Stayed” and “My Wedding Song” — alongside one other original song: “Cigarette Kiss.”

“(‘Wish You’d Stayed’) shows the duality of when a relationship is ending — one person wants to leave more than the other person wants them to leave,” Berry told The Daily. “That one’s more of a breakup song. I call it a guitar ballad.”

She said she explores nostalgia, romance and heartbreak in her music, inviting her audience to reflect on their own experiences. Listeners can hear more of her music on Spotify and Soundcloud.

