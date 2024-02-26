Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Best Budget Menu: 10Q Chicken

10Q+Chicken%E2%80%99s+storefront+on+Church+Street.+Voted+as+offering+Evanston%E2%80%99s+Best+Budget+Menu%2C+10Q+Chicken+provides+upscale+fusion+at+a+reasonable+price.
Shun Graves
10Q Chicken’s storefront on Church Street. Voted as offering Evanston’s Best Budget Menu, 10Q Chicken provides upscale fusion at a reasonable price.
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor
February 26, 2024

10Q Chicken doesn’t just offer a delectable fusion of fried chicken and East Asian cuisines — it also provides upscale fast food options at an affordable price.

Located in a modest yet cozy space on Church Street, just steps away from the Davis Street CTA station, 10Q Chicken boasts “American fried chicken classics inflected with the diverse flavors” of East Asia. This infusion goes beyond the popularity of Korean barbecue, presenting innovative combinations that still hark to age-old fried chicken done right.

The restaurant’s flagship sandwich, The 10Q, features fried chicken coated in panko bread crumbs, mayonnaise seasoned with Japanese chili pepper togarashi and pickled radish — all on a brioche bun. These toppings push a premium and tasty spin on the classic chicken sandwich and, remarkably, sandwiches on the menu sell for less than $10.

As our Best Budget Menu restaurant for 2024, 10Q Chicken also offers Korean-style wings — one version combines trendy Nashville hot wings with Korean barbecue — and tenders for less than $9. In a district where low-cost fast food options are scarce, 10Q delivers quality and upscale fare at reasonable prices downtown.

The menu’s sides, ranging from white rice to buffalo nacho fries, further reflect the restaurant’s commitment to fusion. Even the condiment table follows suit: 10Q offers ketchup packets right next to a stack of wooden chopsticks. At 10Q, customers can indulge in fast food that meets fried fusion — without breaking the bank.

Email: [email protected]
X: @realShunGraves
