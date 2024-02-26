Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Best Liquor Store: Binny’s Beverage Depot

The+Binnys+in+Evanston+is+one+of+45+locations+in+the+United+States.+
Francesco Thorik Saboia
The Binny’s in Evanston is one of 45 locations in the United States.
Emily Lichty, Senior Staffer
February 26, 2024

Binny’s Beverage Depot, located on Chicago Avenue, is stocked with any and all spirits one can imagine, making it the perfect destination to fulfill any beverage need.

The Binny’s in Evanston, one of 45 retail locations across Illinois, supplies alcoholic beverages including wine, beer and hard liquor. Their wide range of selection and glassware offerings makes it a one stop shop to grab alcohol before your next event or just to restock your bar cart for a rainy day.

The staff’s expertise makes Binny’s the perfect stop for newly legal drinkers to get guidance on the best place to start. In addition to in store guidance, the Evanston storefront, like the other locations, also offers events such as their Slane Irish Whisky Seminar and an Easter Wine Tasting.

For those who already know what they want, Binny’s also offers online in store pickup and curbside delivery to make alcohol purchasing quick and convenient.

While not all Northwestern students can take a visit to Binny’s quite yet, it will be waiting and ready to supply them with any and all beverage needs at a variety of prices.

