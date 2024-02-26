Best Sweet Treat: Bennison’s Bakery

There’s always room for a sweet treat from Bennison’s Bakery, where sugary delights line display cases.

Nestled on the corner of Davis Street and Maple Avenue, Bennison’s has been an Evanston staple since 1938, renowned for its artisan bread and glistening European pastries. Above the bakery, a maroon sign reading “Bennison’s Bakery” lights up the street, welcoming customers to explore the array of desserts waiting inside.

In 1967, Guy Downer purchased the bakery from the Bennison family, steadfast in his commitment to uphold their traditions and legacy. From there, generations of the Downer family joined the bakery, including Guy Downer’s son Jory, who won the grand prize at the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie in Paris — a prestigious baking competition.

One of Bennison’s star desserts is the paczki, a Polish doughnut-like delicacy with a special filling that is traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday. Each February, the bakery hosts its annual paczki eating contest, where this year’s winners devoured a total of 25 paczkis.

But if you’re not looking to participate in an eating contest, fret not. The bakery also sells items, like macarons, birthday cakes, cupcakes and Bavarian pretzels.

One could never “dessert” Evanston’s local favorite. Whether it’s cause for celebration or lamentation, a sweet treat from Bennison’s Bakery is always the solution.

