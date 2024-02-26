Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Photo Gallery: Chicagoans rally after 2 years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 26, 2024
Northwestern to pay $43.5 million in settlement of financial aid lawsuit
February 26, 2024
NU Science Olympiad Club hosts third annual high school invitational
February 26, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2160 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
2
1914 Views
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
Luis Castañeda, Video Editor • February 22, 2024
3
716 Views
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Sweet Treat: Bennison’s Bakery

The+exterior+of+Bennisons+Bakery+on+Davis+Street+on+a+winter+day+in+Evanston.+
Jack Austin
The exterior of Bennison’s Bakery on Davis Street on a winter day in Evanston.
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor
February 26, 2024

There’s always room for a sweet treat from Bennison’s Bakery, where sugary delights line display cases.

Nestled on the corner of Davis Street and Maple Avenue, Bennison’s has been an Evanston staple since 1938, renowned for its artisan bread and glistening European pastries. Above the bakery, a maroon sign reading “Bennison’s Bakery” lights up the street, welcoming customers to explore the array of desserts waiting inside.

In 1967, Guy Downer purchased the bakery from the Bennison family, steadfast in his commitment to uphold their traditions and legacy. From there, generations of the Downer family joined the bakery, including Guy Downer’s son Jory, who won the grand prize at the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie in Paris — a prestigious baking competition.

One of Bennison’s star desserts is the paczki, a Polish doughnut-like delicacy with a special filling that is traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday. Each February, the bakery hosts its annual paczki eating contest, where this year’s winners devoured a total of 25 paczkis.

But if you’re not looking to participate in an eating contest, fret not. The bakery also sells items, like macarons, birthday cakes, cupcakes and Bavarian pretzels.

One could never “dessert” Evanston’s local favorite. Whether it’s cause for celebration or lamentation, a sweet treat from Bennison’s Bakery is always the solution.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @JessicaGraceMa
More to Discover
More in Best of Evanston
Happy Lemon’s wide array of flavors and colorful atmosphere have earned it the title of Best Boba.
Best Boba: Happy Lemon
A gold and black trophy that reads 2023 Winners against a red background with the words Best of Evanston written in gold at the top.
Best of Evanston 2023
Rows of pink and brown macaroons in trays.
Best Bakery: Bennison’s Bakery
“Smylie” is written in white bubble lettering and outlined in multiple colors, with a depiction of a train map next to the logo.
In Memoriam: Smylie Brothers Brewing Co.
White lettering reads “Clarke’s Off Campus” over a building with floor-to-ceiling windows.
In Memoriam: Clarke’s Off Campus
A red sign reading “Collectivo” shines over a pedestrian walking in snow.
Best Coffee Shop: Colectivo
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in