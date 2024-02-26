Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Best Grocery Store: Trader Joe’s

Find+dark+chocolate+pretzels%2C+frozen+soup+dumplings%2C+mini+ice+cream+cones+and+more+at+Trader+Joe%E2%80%99s.+
Francesco Thorik Saboia
Find dark chocolate pretzels, frozen soup dumplings, mini ice cream cones and more at Trader Joe’s.
Cassie Sun, Reporter
February 26, 2024

If Trader Joe’s was a human being, they’d be the “mom friend.” The one you can always rely on, the one you know will pick up any time of the day (or at least between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.), the one who never judges you for whatever diabolical food combination you come up with.

From the bright display of tulips greeting you right at the entrance to the corner stand of free samples, Trader Joe’s knows exactly what you need and is more than willing to provide it for you at a reasonable price any day of the week.

While it’s not as close to campus as Target, it is, like all good things in life, worth the extra 15 minute walk. Plus, the extra time is a chance to mentally plan which snacks to snatch when you get there ( avoid swiping the entire row of chocolate-covered finger foods).

If you’re too desperate for their PB&C (yes, peanut butter & chocolate) Snack Duos, time it right and take the intercampus to the Chicago/Greenleaf, and stop to fulfill your dreams of mini ice cream cones and shockingly good frozen soup dumplings. Your mom friend says you deserve it.

Email: [email protected]
X: @cassiesunL
