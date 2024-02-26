In Memoriam: Al’s Deli

I will never forget the first time I took a bite of a cold buttercream cookie from Al’s Deli. Not only because the cold, chewy cookie was unforgettable, but also because it was my first-ever taste of Evanston food, a treat I enjoyed with my parents as I unpacked my freshman year dorm.

Al’s cold-cut sandwiches and frosted cookies were not only a staple for my family, but have been a classic in the Evanston community for 74 years. The shop was established in 1949 by Al Pottinger and passed down to his sons John and Bob Pottinger following his death. The spot closed its doors in January, following the COVID-19 pandemic and Bob Pottinger’s death.

The Noyes Street deli served almost every sandwich imaginable, from lobster salad on brioche to smoked turkey on rosemary olive bread. Although I considered this location to be underrated by many Northwestern students, Al’s Deli was an Evanston classic that will be sorely missed due to its longevity and impact on the entire community.

I am saddened that my last bite of Evanston food won’t be a cold buttercream cookie from Al’s, but I am thankful I had the chance to experience this staple spot while it was around.

