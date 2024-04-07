Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

News Quiz: Renovations, Defensive Player of the Year, Downtown Evanston

Image+that+says+%E2%80%9CNorthwestern+Daily+News+Quiz%E2%80%9D+with+a+background+of+overlapping+newspapers.
Sarah Serota, Assistant Crossword & Games Editor
April 7, 2024

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!
Share to other

#1. What area of campus is being renovated starting this summer?

#2. What business is relocating to downtown Evanston?

#3. What business, an Evanston staple, will reopen in June?

#4. What amount of money is former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald seeking in compensatory damages?

#5. Who was named the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year?

Finish

Email: [email protected]

X: @SarahSerota

