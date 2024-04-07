News Quiz: Renovations, Defensive Player of the Year, Downtown Evanston

Results
#1. What area of campus is being renovated starting this summer?
#2. What business is relocating to downtown Evanston?
#3. What business, an Evanston staple, will reopen in June?
#4. What amount of money is former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald seeking in compensatory damages?
#5. Who was named the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year?
— Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie named Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year
— Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
— Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio