Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston Ceasefire coalition clashes with City Council over resolution
April 22, 2024
‘How to Know the Wild Flowers: A Map’ encourages healing through nature
April 21, 2024
Coachella 2024 sees big-name stars triumph and new talent emerge
April 21, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1838 Views
Judge sides with NU, Evanston, dismisses 3 counts in Ryan Field case
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 19, 2024
2
1229 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry Wu April 15, 2024
3
1053 Views
Parts of demolished Ryan Field find new homes through memorabilia sales
Rachel Smith, Reporter • April 18, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

News Quiz: Plant Futures NU chapter, Northwestern softball win, KASA clothing drive

A+graphic+of+a+newspaper+with+blank+images+and+lines+of+text%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CNews+Quiz%E2%80%9D+in+place+of+the+newspaper+name.+This+graphic+is+on+a+purple+background%2C+with+the+words+%E2%80%9CThe+Daily+Northwestern%E2%80%99s%E2%80%9D+at+the+top+in+white+text.
File illustration by Gemma D’Cetra
Sarah Serota, Crossword & Games Editor
April 21, 2024

Results

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Smino headlining A&O Ball this Friday and the women’s lacrosse team’s win against Michigan.

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Smino headlining A&O Ball this Friday and the women’s lacrosse team’s win against Michigan.

Share your score!
Tweet your score!
Share to other

#1. What group held a prom boutique last week?

#2. What team did Northwestern Softball beat on Tuesday?

#3. What nonprofit is starting a chapter on NU’s campus?

#4. Which public school administrator did Evanston/Skokie School District 65 hold a welcome reception for last week?

#5. What campus organization held a clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless?

Finish

Email: [email protected]
X: @SarahSerota

Related Stories:
Sustainable food nonprofit Plant Futures establishes chapter at Northwestern
Korean American Student Association hosts clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless
Softball: Northwestern defeats Illinois 4-1 at home

More to Discover
More in Games
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 19, 2024
Weekly Crossword 4/18 Solutions
Willie the Wildcat, wearing a checkered T-shirt and sunglasses, is holding a large pencil. The background is yellow.
Weekly Crossword: The First Puzzle
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 18, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 17, 2024
An illustration of Willie the Wildcat holding a large purple pencil against a purple background. He is wearing a T-shirt with a crossword-grid pattern.
Daily Mini Crossword, April 16, 2024
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in