News Quiz: Plant Futures NU chapter, Northwestern softball win, KASA clothing drive

Results
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Smino headlining A&O Ball this Friday and the women’s lacrosse team’s win against Michigan.
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Smino headlining A&O Ball this Friday and the women’s lacrosse team’s win against Michigan.
#1. What group held a prom boutique last week?
#2. What team did Northwestern Softball beat on Tuesday?
#3. What nonprofit is starting a chapter on NU’s campus?
#4. Which public school administrator did Evanston/Skokie School District 65 hold a welcome reception for last week?
#5. What campus organization held a clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless?
Email: [email protected]
X: @SarahSerota
Related Stories:
— Sustainable food nonprofit Plant Futures establishes chapter at Northwestern
— Korean American Student Association hosts clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless
— Softball: Northwestern defeats Illinois 4-1 at home